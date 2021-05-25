Get to know HOACS, the street artist behind DUMBO’s latest installation

Our latest Love Local collaboration brings one of the city’s best street artists to Time Out Market New York.

Growing up in Queens, the street artist HOACS found inspiration from the vibrant graffiti that could be found across his neighborhood. Soon, he was drawn to the art form himself. Building his personal style over the ensuing decades, he developed a visual vocabulary of aggressive lettering, vibrant colors and deep dimensions.

Now, an original piece by the artist has transformed a wall of Time Out Market New York into a striking work of art.

“I get inspiration from other graffiti, other art, and I think a majority of my inspiration comes from within,” HOACS tells Time Out. “It’s something I started doing as a teenager, and I still do it for love today.”

Just as many different eateries representing a wide range of NYC cuisines have come together at the Market, HOACS wanted to combine many different visual styles for the new installation.

Photograph: Will Gleason

“I decided to combine many different styles due to the space itself,” he says. “I picked vibrant colors to draw attention to the space, and fill it since it’s more vertically rectangular.”

HOACS notes that while many art forms have struggled during the pandemic, street art, specifically, has thrived. “One good thing about being home over the last year is that I’ve had time to sketch and produce,” he adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hoacs

In addition to his murals and recent shows like “No Days Off” at the Eden Fine Art gallery, HOACS maintains a private street art mecca in Bushwick where he invites local and international artists to come together and work on their art while painting outdoors across multiple buildings. That special space, which has been running for over 10 years, is not open to the public and accessible only when granted permission.

Luckily, his new work is now viewable by all on the fifth floor of Time Out Market New York, set to reopen once again at 55 Water St. in DUMBO on Thursday, May 27.