New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
beer
Photograph: Shutterstock

Get unlimited beer pours at New York City Beer Week’s opening bash

Boozy tix start at $85 for the February 24 event.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

In New York City, there’s a fest for everything. Whiskey. Orange wine. And of, course, in a town with breweries in every borough, beer. 

To kick off New York City Beer Week, the New York City Brewers guild will host its annual, very literally titled Opening Bash on Saturday, February 24 at Industry City’s Box Factory. More than 65 breweries from near and far will be represented, pouring unlimited 5-oz samples of their potables Queens’s Alewife, Brooklyn-born Other Half, Manhattan’s Harlem Brewing, Staten Island’s Flagship and The Bronx Brewery are among the most local attendees. More than 100 “beer styles” will be in the mix, according to an event page. 

There are two ticket tiers: VIP, which enables early access 12:30pm for $115, and general admission, which begins at 1:30pm for $85. Designated driver passes are $15, and Hop Wtr, a sparkling hop water, and Brooklyn Brewery's booze-free Hoplark will be among the non-alcoholic beverage selections. Food vendors Branch Patty, Essie's Oysters, Henry Street Pretzels, Laksa Shop, The Secret Vegan will also be on site. 

New York City Beer Week runs from Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3, and additional event announcements are expected to be updated on the NYC Brewers Guild’s website in the days leading up to the Opening Bash.

The Box Factory at Industry City is located at 51 34th Street in Brooklyn.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.