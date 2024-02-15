Get unlimited beer pours at New York City Beer Week’s opening bash

In New York City, there’s a fest for everything. Whiskey. Orange wine. And of, course, in a town with breweries in every borough, beer.

To kick off New York City Beer Week, the New York City Brewers guild will host its annual, very literally titled Opening Bash on Saturday, February 24 at Industry City’s Box Factory. More than 65 breweries from near and far will be represented, pouring unlimited 5-oz samples of their potables Queens’s Alewife, Brooklyn-born Other Half, Manhattan’s Harlem Brewing, Staten Island’s Flagship and The Bronx Brewery are among the most local attendees. More than 100 “beer styles” will be in the mix, according to an event page.

There are two ticket tiers: VIP, which enables early access 12:30pm for $115, and general admission, which begins at 1:30pm for $85. Designated driver passes are $15, and Hop Wtr, a sparkling hop water, and Brooklyn Brewery's booze-free Hoplark will be among the non-alcoholic beverage selections. Food vendors Branch Patty, Essie's Oysters, Henry Street Pretzels, Laksa Shop, The Secret Vegan will also be on site.

New York City Beer Week runs from Saturday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3, and additional event announcements are expected to be updated on the NYC Brewers Guild’s website in the days leading up to the Opening Bash.

The Box Factory at Industry City is located at 51 34th Street in Brooklyn.