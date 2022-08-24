Get your ears pierced for free at this spot in Boerum Hill today only

It's a beautiful day to get a piercing—especially if it's a free one.

Female-founded piercing mecca Rowan is currently offering free needle piercings at their Boerum Hill studio at 348 Atlantic Avenue by Hoyt Street. Rest assured that a trained apprentice will lead the procedure, which you can book right here.

Bonus points: You'll also receive 15% off piercing jewelry so if you've been looking to be part of the vertical stack earring trend, now's the time.

Rowan, whose mission is "to create in-real-life experiences in an overwhelmingly digitally focused world," according to an official press release, was founded by Lousia Serene Schneider.

Unlike some other local studios, Rowan assures all piercings will be done by licensed nurses using hypoallergenic earrings in a space that functions as an homage to self-expression.

Expect staffers to use hand-pressured devices with pre-sterilized 14-karat golf or stainless steel earrings to pierce, never relying on a gun. The jewelry boasts safety backs and long posts to ensure sufficient airflow and optimal healing.

You'll also be able to contact a nurse via email following your session, just in case you have any questions.

In addition to the Boerum Hill location, the company operates stores in Williamsburg, on Manhattan's Upper East Side, in Westport, Connecticut and in Denver, Colorado. To note: free piercings will only be available at the Bourum Hill shop today.

Given the fact getting pierced at Rowan's will cost you around $35 for one lobe or $50 for two, plus the cost of studs, you really should stop by the Brooklyn venue today to save some cash.