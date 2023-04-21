Girl Scouts took over midtown with a massive cookie sale

Hi, we'll have all of the Thin Mints, please and thank you

Ever the ingenious entrepreneurs, the Girl Scouts of Greater New York hosted an in-person cookie sale in collaboration with longtime GSGNY partner, Bank of America, just in time for our big weekend plans (you know, plopping our butts on the couch and streaming an unhealthy amount of Netflix).



On Friday, April 21, Troop 6000 from the GSGNY —New York City’s oldest and largest girls’ leadership organization—posted up outside of 1114 Sixth Avenue between West 42nd and 43rd Streets from noon to 4pm, with Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Lemon Ups. (Boxes of Girl Scouts cookies are still one of the best bargains around at five bucks a pop, save for the gluten-free options, which cost a dollar more.)



Launched in 2017, Girl Scouts of Greater New York's Troop 6000 is a first-of-its-kind troop in the organization, specially designed to serve the thousands of girls living in temporary housing in NYC's shelter system. In partnership with the city’s Department of Homeless Services, each week, Girl Scouts come together in shelters throughout New York City to take part in classic Scout activities and traditions, including having troop meetings and field trips, earning badges in topics ranging from STEM to Business & Entrepreneurship, and learning leadership skills. Since its launch, the feel-good program has expanded to more than 20 family shelters across all five boroughs and has reached more than 2,000 young girls and women.

