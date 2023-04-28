Summer is nearly here (despite what recent weather may suggest), and you know what that means: it's time for Gitano Island.

The popular Tulum-inspired beach club—which first brought its Mexico-by-way-of-Manhattan vibes to New York with Soho's Gitano Garden of Love—debuted in Governors Island in May 2022, and will make its grand return on Monday, May 1.

RECOMMENDED: How to spend a day on Governors Island

The waterfront concept is getting a fancy little makeover for the summer, with a more refined menu of modern Mexican plates from Executive Chef Antonio Maldonaldo that include black truffle sopes, lobster tostadas, Baja California kampachi with grilled avocado, duck carnitas huarache, and short rib birria, doled out from the restaurant's open kitchen. And, yes, there will be caviar, served with masa cakes, a chipotle créme fraiche and other accompaniments.

You can enjoy all of the above beneath dining pergolas in the 600-seat restaurant and bar lounge, which is outfitted with a marble bar and enough imported palm trees and lush tropical plants to put the jungle in "concrete jungle". Along with the overhauled restaurant menu, the beach club will also add new sun beds and beach cabanas in the Beach Lounge, will debut a new Lotus Lounge centered around a big lotus pond, and a giant disco bowl suspected over the water. (Because vibes.)



There will also be new programming this summer, including wellness events like guided meditation and deep-house yoga, a kids club and family picnics, drag brunch on Sundays, DJ sets from both local and international spinners, live music and more. Accessible via an easy five-minute ferry ride from downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, that's certainly easier (and cheaper!) than a flight to Mexico, no?

“GITANO NYC is a story of innovation, perseverance and is ultimately a true New York success story. We achieved a miracle opening GITANO Garden of Love in Soho back in 2018 and we have now achieved an even bigger miracle on Governors Islan," said James Gardner, CEO & Founder of Grupo Gitano. "We are humbled and proud that over 54,000 guests chose to hop on a boat and visit us last year! We are looking forward to seeing even more guests this season, opening earlier and having added many new elements that will create an elevated, completely unique and incredibly exciting experience for our guests. We can’t wait to see you on the island this summer!"



Gitano Island will be open daily from May 1, serving lunch on weekdays from noon to 4pm, dinner and cocktails from 4pm till close, and weekend brunch from 11am to 3pm. Check out some of the dishes below:

Gitano Gitano at Governors Island

Gitano Gitano at Governors Island