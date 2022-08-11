Beauty fiends, rejoice!

Cosmetics giant Glossier is opening its first-ever permanent store in Brooklyn this fall at 77 North 6th Street in Williamsburg by Wythe Avenue.

The news is particularly exciting considering that the company's first-ever flagship store in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood closed back in 2020 in response to COVID-19. As a result, the upcoming Williamsburg shop marks Glossier's return to New York since the pandemic and officially becomes the seventh location that the company launches this year as it expands across the country.

In the past few months, Glossier staked claims in Atlanta, London, Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle and folks can expect a store to open in Philadelphia this fall and a new SoHo one to launch in 2023.

Photograph: Courtesy of Glossier

"As we continue to drive forward our mission of bringing Glossier to more people in more places, we're excited to return to New York City and open our first-ever Brooklyn store," said Kyle Leahy, the CEO at Glossier, in an official statement about the developments. "Williamsburg is a neighborhood that celebrates individuality, and we can't wait to bring our come-as-you-are ethos to the neighborhood for the first time!"

As is the case across other locations, customers can expect the brand's iconic online products to be on display in the brick-and-mortar space. Glossier Brooklyn will also sell exclusive items and donate sales proceeds to local charitable organizations.

Glossier is one of many brands that have jumped on the Williamsburg bandwagon in recent months. Google opened a store in the neighborhood back in June, for example, and, perhaps most surprisingly, luxury brand Hermès announced its plans to set up a giant 8,500-square-foot flagship in the neighborhood and a smaller pop-up before that.

A bit further away, albeit still in Brooklyn, Rihanna is also scheduled to open a three-level Savage x Fenty shop by Barclays Center some time this year.

Citing an increase in daytime foot traffic given people's ability to quasi-permanently work from home, The Wall Street Journal noted that "shopping boom in Brooklyn’s trendy Williamsburg neighborhood is the latest sign that remote work is helping revitalize retail real estate in New York City’s residential areas."

As the borough's residents have been claiming for years, Brooklyn is clearly where it's at these day.