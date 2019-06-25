Go down a giant rainbow slide outside the Flatiron building for Pride

This Pride season, swipe right on Tinder’s rainbow slide in Flatiron Plaza for a wild ride.

The 30-foot slide, which is situated near the iconic NYC attraction by Madison Square Park on East 23rd Street, is meant to represent the 30 US states which do not currently protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination. After enjoying a trip down the slide, riders are urged to “slide into their senator’s DMs” with an email asking lawmakers to support the Equality Act—additionally triggering a donation from Tinder to the Human Rights Campaign.

In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, which would introduce federal protections against discrimination for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but the bill still needs to be voted on by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Tinder users will also be able to send an email to their senator asking for Equality Act support when they see an in-app #RightToLove PSA. Previously this year, Tinder made an initiative to make their app more inclusive by allowing users to select up to three sexual orientations (Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Asexual, Demisexual, Pansexual, Queer, Questioning) from an initial list.

This month, show some love by taking a ride down the slide and supporting the national LGBTQ+ community.