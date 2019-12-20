Governors Ball is trying to move up to the Bronx

Live music lovers, take note: there may be a shake-up coming to Governors Ball, one of New York's most beloved festivals. Historically, the festival has taken place on Randall's Island, for better or for worse; worse being the usual headaches that come from hosting a music festival that attracts roughly 150,000 enthusiastic fans every year. Now, however, the festival's management is considering a move north to Van Cortlandt Park, according to Stereogum.

The move wouldn't be immediate, as the city has denied permits that would allow Gov Ball to take place in Van Cortlandt Park in 2020. Community members were reasonably worried about the strain on local infrastructure that would undoubtedly be caused by the influx of, let's face it, tourists. Festivals drop serious cash on whichever area they decide to temporarily invade, but the trade-off isn't always worth it.

In this case, the future is uncertain: Governors Ball won't be moving to the Bronx in the new year, but it's interesting to see what might be a glimpse of their future plans. The festival will take place next year from June 5-7.