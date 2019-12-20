Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Governors Ball is trying to move up to the Bronx
News / Music

Governors Ball is trying to move up to the Bronx

By Adam Goldman Posted: Friday December 20 2019, 3:11pm

Governors Ball is trying to move up to the Bronx
Photograph: Alyssa Greenberg

Live music lovers, take note: there may be a shake-up coming to Governors Ball, one of New York's most beloved festivals. Historically, the festival has taken place on Randall's Island, for better or for worse; worse being the usual headaches that come from hosting a music festival that attracts roughly 150,000 enthusiastic fans every year. Now, however, the festival's management is considering a move north to Van Cortlandt Park, according to Stereogum.

The move wouldn't be immediate, as the city has denied permits that would allow Gov Ball to take place in Van Cortlandt Park in 2020. Community members were reasonably worried about the strain on local infrastructure that would undoubtedly be caused by the influx of, let's face it, tourists. Festivals drop serious cash on whichever area they decide to temporarily invade, but the trade-off isn't always worth it.

In this case, the future is uncertain: Governors Ball won't be moving to the Bronx in the new year, but it's interesting to see what might be a glimpse of their future plans. The festival will take place next year from June 5-7.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Adam Goldman 40 Posts

Adam has lived in New York for over 11 years and he wouldn't have it any other way. It can be overwhelming unless you have someone to guide you, and that's why he appreciates Time Out.

When not writing up the weird, new and wonderful around NYC, Adam writes scripts and jokes for things and people. His work has been featured by Interview Magazine, WNYC, the LA Review of Books and Gawker (RIP), among others. You can reach Adam at adam.goldman@timeout.com or connect with him on Twitter @theadamgoldman.

Latest news

    More news