Governors Island announces its slate of free outdoor movies

Watching free movies outside is one of the best ways to spend a summer evening in New York City, and two local cultural establishments have teamed up to make it even better.

Film at Lincoln Center and Governors Island Arts just announced a joint program of free outdoor film screenings this summer, kicking off with a three-film series on Friday, June 9.

Running one Friday each month through August, the “Rule-Breakers and Troublemakers,” film festival will feature a lineup of free outdoor movie screenings on the island’s historic Parade Ground, an 8-acre lawn with expansive open views of Lower Manhattan. The series is produced by Rooftop Films. The film selection celebrates relatable, resilient protagonists who refuse to accept the constraints that society has imposed on them.

On June 9 at 8:30pm, see F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off (1996), the story of a former bank teller Frankie (Vivica A. Fox) struggling to make ends meet as a janitor with her close friends Cleo (Queen Latifah), Stony (Jada Pinkett Smith), and T.T. (Kimberly Elise) in mid-’90s Los Angeles. The quad decides to start robbing banks around the city in this heist film.

On July 8, Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight (1998) will screen. This cool adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1996 novel, stars George Clooney as Jack Foley, a career bank robber on the run after breaking out of a Florida penitentiary and Jennifer Lopez is U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco, a no-nonsense law enforcement officer determined to put Foley back behind bars.

And finally, the series will end on Friday, August 11, with Gurinder Chadha’s coming-of-age soccer flick Bend It Like Beckham (2002).

Tickets for the Governors Island Ferry can be booked in advance online from Manhattan or Brooklyn's Pier 6 or Red Hook stops. The NYC Ferry. The standard fare is $4, but free on weekends, and always free for adults 65 and over, children 12 and under, residents of NYCHA housing, IDNYC holders, military service members (former and active), and Friends of Governors Island members. The ferry runs return routes until 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on weekends during the summer.

While you're out there, check out the sheep interning as landscapers for the season, or book a site at Collective Governors Island for overnight glamping.