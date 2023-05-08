Paramount+ is hosting Movie Nights at Bryant Park this summer

The beloved Movie Nights series is coming back to Bryant Park this summer, and it's got an exciting new partner: Paramount+. The streaming juggernaut has entered into a multiyear deal with Bryant Park to support it outdoor movie series, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer, making it the park's longest-running program. (Here's to many more summers of mad dashing across that famous lawn for optimum blanket space!)

“Movie Nights is one of Bryant Park’s most popular series and with the support of Paramount+, we can continue to provide free high quality outdoor movie screenings for New Yorkers and visitors for many more years to come,” said Dan Biederman, the President of the Bryant Park Corporation.

The newly dubbed "Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park" series will launch on Monday, June 12, and will run through Monday, August 14. While the official film lineup hasn't been announced just yet, given that Paramount is the movie studio behind such iconic flicks as The Godfather trilogy, the Indiana Jones franchise and horror favorites like Scream, Friday the 13th and A Quiet Place, there will certainly be some great titles screened throughout the al fresco festival.

“Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park will build upon the storied annual event, serving as the perfect way for Paramount+ to highlight some of the very best offerings from our ever-growing mountain of movies for everyone to enjoy,” said Domenic DiMeglio, the EVP and CMO of Paramount Streaming. “As we continue to expand our world-class library of beloved movies available on Paramount+, we are excited to showcase another stellar lineup of classics and cult favorites this summer in an iconic New York setting by becoming the official naming partner of the event.”

And what's a good movie without snacks? Guests can enjoy food and drink curated by the Hester Street Fair, which will host a pop-up artisanal market each Monday at Bryant Park's Fountain Terrace featuring a rotating lineup of vendors hailing from all five boroughs.