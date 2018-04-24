Governors Island will stay open past sunset every Friday this summer

Governors Island reopens to the public on May 1, and the car-free oasis has a lot in store for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the Trust for Governors Island announced that the locale will remain open until 10pm every Friday from May 25 through September 14. The island typically closes on weekdays at 6pm—the extended hours give New Yorkers the unique opportunity to take in unfettered views of the sunset every week this summer.

The Trust hosted two nights of extended hours last summer (following one for the summer solstice), which seem to have acted as test runs for this year’s initiative. Visitors during the extended hours will be able to explore the full 150 acres of the island, and arts and science programming will be on view in the historic former officer’s homes in Nolan Park and Colonels Row until 10pm. The ever-popular Island Oyster will also remain open throughout each evening, and so will its newest restaurant, Taco Beach, the Liggett Terrace beer gardens, blue Marble Ice Cream and Fauzia's Heavenly Delights. Grills on the island will also be open for reservation each Friday night.

Ferries to the late night sessions will depart from the Battery Maritime Building at 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm, and they will return from the island at the top of every hour from 6–10pm. If you’re pining to stay on the island even later than 10pm, you can book a night’s stay in a fancy tent through a new partnership between the Trust and Collective Retreats.

