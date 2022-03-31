Grab a cherry blossom-inspired cocktail on Roosevelt Island

The floral drinks will be available throughout the season at Panorama Room.

New Yorkers are used to spotting cherry blossom trees around the city, but Panorama Room—the new rooftop cocktail bar inside the Graduate Roosevelt Island hotel—is now offering a whole drink menu inspired by the famous trees.

Photograph: Noah Fecks Forever Young

After all, cherry blossoms actually line the East River waterfront walkway overlooking the Manhattan skyline—so why not cheers to it with a delightfully floral drink?

In total, the bar is offering three drinks: the mocktail Forever Young (clarified cherry, New York state apple, hibiscus), the Spring Fever (Marasca cherry, rum, pink grapefruit, apricot brand) and the Last Dance (bourbon, sour cherry, blackberry, benedictine).

Photograph: Noah Fecks Last Dance

You'll also be able to order from the cherry blossom-inspired menu at Anything At All, the hotel's lobby cafe.

The hotel is actually offering guests an entire package dubbed Beneath the Blossoms that's inspired by the trees. Folks booking a hotel room now through this link right here will receive complimentary cherry-inspired cocktails from Anything At All and a $22 MetroCard that will facilitate your trips into Manhattan, which is really a single stop away from Roosevelt Island (the F train will take you to 63rd and Lexington in no time!).

We've always enjoyed taking the iconic tramway from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island and, now, we've got another fun reason to do so throughout cherry blossom season!

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.