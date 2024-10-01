Grab a cup of coffee for $0.90 only at Zabar's this month

Zabar's, the legendary grocery store at 2245 Broadway by 80th Street on the Upper West Side, is celebrating 90 years of business by offering patrons $.90 cups of coffee now through the end of October. Given the constantly increasing price of java—and the delicacy usually served at Zabar's—we could not be more excited about the promotion.

The grocery shop has also announced that it will sell a one-pound bag of Zabar's Anniversary Coffee Blend for $9.99 in-store during this month, plus new specials throughout the year.

"For 90 years, Zabar’s has been serving generations of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world, becoming a beloved institution that transcends food," said Saul Zabar, co-owner of the store and son of Zabar's founders Louis and Lillian Zabar, in an official statement. "We are proud to mark this milestone and deeply grateful to our customers for their loyalty and love for our unique food products."

Photograph: Courtesy of Zabar's

As New Yorkers know, there is much to celebrate. Zabar's has been directly and indirectly shaping the city's culinary scene for almost a century now, also appearing in countless TV shows and movies, an emblem of a very specific type of New York City lifestyle.

The Zabars started the business as a 22-foot-wide shop along Broadway and 80th Street back n 2934, "with a mission to serve the highest quality coffee and smoked fish," according to an official press release. Over the ensuing decades, the company expanded in scope and size, introducing New Yorkers to a ton of different foods, from Brie cheese in the 1960s to caviar and more.

Head uptown, grab a (cheap!) cup of coffee and cheers to one of the most beloved New York businesses!