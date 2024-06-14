New York
Timeout

Biddrina Gelato
Cole SaladinoBiddrina Gelato

Grab some new-wave Italian gelato at this LES sushi restaurant

Biddrina Gelato is popping up with a cool summertime residency.

Written by
Christina Izzo
You can get a great cone at any of the best ice cream shops in NYC, but if you want something with a little more intrigue—not to mention a fetching Italian accent—this gelato newcomer is just the thing. The folks behind Biddrina Gelato (who also run Brooklyn favorites Locanda Vini e Olii in Clinton Hill and Camillo in Prospect Lefferts Gardens) are popping up with a cool summertime residency out of the old Scarr's Pizza place. 

What was once a haven of New York pizza at 22 Orchard Street is now the home of Sushi Oku, the 17-course omakase from Scarr Pimentel. While raw fish is being served up in the back of the space, Biddrina will be scooping their signature new-wave Italian gelato from the front window. From Saturday, June 15 through the end of September, sweet tooths can get both classic milk-based and plant-based gelato ($7 each) in flavors far more exciting than basic vanilla. 

We're talking delicious-sounding stuff like Turmeric & Amarena Cherries, Olive Oil & Toasted Breadcrumbs, Rosemary Fior di Latte & Hot Honey, Italian Crema & Hibiscus, Sheep’s Milk Ricotta & Pomegranate, Salted Sicilian Pistachio, Coffee & Anise, Chamomile & Peach, Halva & Honey and Black Sesame, among many others. Flavors will rotate throughout the season, utilizing fresh produce and seasonal offerings; there will also be collaborations to come from local partners. You can get a cone or cup offering one or two flavors.

Biddrina will be serving scoops from Sushi Oku on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to midnight, with plans to extend hours as the Summer progresses. In addition to the 22 Orchard Street pop-up, the gelato brand will continue its flagship cart at Locanda Vini e Olii throughout the summer. 

Take a gander at some of the Biddrina Gelato's rotating flavors below:

Biddrina Gelato
Biddrina Gelato
Biddrina Gelato
Biddrina Gelato
Biddrina Gelato
