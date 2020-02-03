Grand Central Terminal is hosting Valentine’s dinner for one lucky couple

This Valentine’s Day, there’s one dinner table that’s more exclusive than any restaurant seat in the city and it’s located in the heart of Grand Central Terminal.

Photography: Courtesy of Grand Central Terminal

While there are no shortages of best romantic restaurants in New York City, Grand Central Terminal has another idea of how you should spend your Valentine’s Day. Billed as a dinner “under the stars,” the transportation hub will randomly select a couple who has entered their Instagram contest to revel in a night fit for an A-list celebrity couple under the zodiac ceiling: a three-course dinner with wine pairings from a Michelin-rated restaurant, a constant flow of cocktails and Champagne, professional photography, live music, Diptyque fragrances, artisanal treats from Li-Lac Chocolates and one night in a presidential suite.

One caveat, you’ll need a disco nap beforehand because the dinner reservation is for 2:30am on Valentine’s Day. Grand Central Terminal is closed to the public 2-5:30am daily, but the lucky winners will have the entire Beaux-Art main concourse to themselves for two hours (minus the 750,000 or so visitors and commuters passing through daily).

Here’s how to enter: Follow the @Love.GCT Instagram account, like the “Valentine’s Giveaway Alert” post that went up today (chances are good considering there are fewer than 200 likes as of 5:30pm EST) and in the comments section, tag your date. You’ll have until 11:59pm EST on Friday, Feb. 7th to enter and a winner will receive a DM on Monday, Feb. 10th.

Photography: Hyatt Hotels Corp.

The couple—or your bestie or a Galentine’s for two—will be able to check in next door at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13th and receive keys to a 1,400-square-foot Presidential Suite at the Grand Hyatt New York. The popular Campbell Bar will ensure you won’t go thirsty with a bottle of Veuve Cliquot and two cocktails.

Photography: Courtesy of Agern

Executive Chef Jeppe Kil Andersen of Agern, which is located within the transit hub, will customize the meal. If the award-winning restaurant’s Scandinavian menu is any indication, the winners will be feasting on dishes that utilize locally-sourced ingredients which are meticulously plated (with wine pairings).

A Steinway & Sons grand piano will be rolled into the hall—you’ll have access to Main Concourse between the Shuttle Passage and Lexington Passage—and Time Out New York has been told Simon Mulligan will be performing the romantic tunes live throughout the intimate date.

A professional photographer will send the couple home with five photos and you can also take one the floral arrangement, designed by florist Dahlia, from your dinner table.