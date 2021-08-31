Originally opened in 1879, the city's long-lasting love affair with this chophouse might just rub off on you and your date. The bartenders wear jackets, the chandeliers catch the dimmed light, and you can't go wrong with a pair of martinis and oysters from the raw bar. The Baked Alaska, filled with chocolate and cherries and finished with a golden meringue, is portioned for two so you won't end the night in a squabble over who gets to lick the spoon.
Some nights you just want to grab a bite at a great restaurant or down a quick drink at a bar. But other nights—like when you’re celebrating a special occasion, planning to pop the question, or just trying to apologize for that thing you did—you need to go all out. While a casual pizza date can be every bit as romantic (remember where you shared your first pepperoni pie?), we’re here to guide you to the very best spots for wining, dining and wooing. While restaurants will be required to check your vaccination status for indoor dining this fall, we’ve also included lots of spots with outdoor dining. Here are the 21 most romantic restaurants in NYC... now go get ‘em, Tiger!
