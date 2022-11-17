New York
Great Jones Distilling Co.
Photograph: Courtesy of Great Jones Distilling Co.

Great Jones Distilling Co.’s semi-secret space is open to the public for the holidays

Its Whiskey Wonderland will run through February.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Manhattan’s Great Jones Distilling Co. opened last year with a grand lobby on its ground floor, a restaurant just beyond, a stylish distillery and bar upstairs and a semi-secret, somewhat-private space with speakeasy leanings on its lower level. 

Since then, the latter’s only been open for weekly cocktail classes, special events and occasional tastings. So, you couldn’t simply drop in like it was some kinda bar. Until this, the season of giving. 

Beginning Friday, November 18, the intimate section, which can accommodate 25, will be open Thursday-Saturday from 6:30pm to 11pm as “The Whiskey Wonderland.” It is appropriately appointed for the season in plenty of poinsettias, draped in cuddly blankets and outfitted with holiday-oriented decor, including a homey Christmas tree amid the existing handsome, rich uncle’s club-like atmosphere. 

Great Jones Distilling Co.
Photograph: Courtesy of Great Jones Distilling Co.

Whiskey Wonderland also has some menu items distinct from other on-site offerings, like chicken in a blanket with the option of a caviar upsell, wild mushroom flatbread and a dark chocolate fondue. Cocktails like the Candy Cane Forest, Gingerbread Delight and large-format Winter Orchard punch are made with Great Jones’ own spirits. 

The Whiskey Wonderland will be open at 868 Broadway through February. 

