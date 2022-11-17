Seasonal pop-ups in NYC have become as reliable a marker of the progression of time as the changing weather. More, some years!

Magic Hour rooftop at the Moxy Times Square has emerged as one of the more consistently refreshed among the bunch, and its 2022 holiday edition is now camera-ready.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

“The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition” on the hotel’s 18th floor expands on the rosy glow of the last iteration and coats it all in a faux-frigid sheen. Rouge blooms and spruce now have an arctic cast to cosplay your ice queen dreams. Its snapshot-staple gondola, conveniently situated before the Empire State Building backdrop, remains, its previous bubblegum hue is now more subdued with a canopy of white branches intended to evoke the fallen snow overhead, and further framed by otherwise unadorned Christmas trees in shades of ballerina barely-pink.

Its petite carousel—where a few two-seaters are poised on the periphery—also returns more bountifully appointed than before, flush with additional wintery plumes and illuminated from within and fixed with thousands of rhinestones for extra twinkle. Ski resort-inspired tableaus are among other eye-catchers.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Novelty cocktails and foodstuffs are, of course, also available. The Après Ski is a pink, spiked hot chocolate with marshmallows and the Ice Queen is a bold, spicy frozen margarita, daring the lower temperatures to come. Instagrammable sweets like the pink campfire s’mores with sparkly-frosted graham crackers are also on the menu.

The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition will remain in this state until the spring.