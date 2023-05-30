There are plenty of scary things about living in New York. And dealing with sharks is actually one of them.

The summer just started, and already four male great white sharks and one female have been tracked off the coasts of New York and New Jersey beaches. Honestly, not ideal if you just want to chill on the shores of Rockaway Beach without being spooked by a Jaws-esque fin popping out of the Atlantic.

RECOMMENDED: 10 wild animals that call NYC home

The good news? A shark tracker by the nonprofit ocean research group, Ocearch, lets anyone track hundreds of tagged sharks and monitor their whereabouts in the open ocean. While the tracker can’t assure you won’t have a run-in with a shark, it can help with peace of mind, or just provide some entertainment as you watch the sharks’ summer whereabouts.

Currently, Penny, a 10-foot long, 522-pound Great White is swimming on the Jersey Shore around Ocean City. Simon, a 9-foot, 434-pound Great White is lingering near the shores of Fire Island, and the map shows a dozen more sharks swimming out in the open seas.

Do what you wish with this shark data, but with New York's second summer of a major lifeguard shortage, the shark tracker may be a handy tool when planning beach excursions this summer. Last year, Rockaway Beach temporarily closed due to shark sightings in mid-July, and Governor Hochul recently announced enhanced shark monitoring for Long Island beaches this summer, so stay vigilant.

"It's vital New Yorkers stay alert for sharks and remember water safety best practices so the summer season is safe, fun, and enjoyable for all," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "I encourage every New Yorker to get out... visit a state park, and experience the beauty of nature with friends and family."