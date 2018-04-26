Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting a series of eerie concerts in its catacombs

Green-Wood Cemetery is one of New York City’s most underrated green spaces. The 478-acre stretch is home to amazing skyline views and offers a sense of isolation that’s hard to find in the five boroughs.

The cemetery is hosting a run of exciting programming this summer, including film screenings, twilight tours and a warm weather continuation of its popular Death Cafés, monthly informal gatherings to discuss the phenomenon of dying through a philosophical, political and scientific lens. Most of these events are pretty eerie (after all, there are thousands of bodies buried at Green-Wood), but on Wednesday, the cemetery announced a new event series that may take the cake in terms of existential angst: musical performances in its catacombs.

Called The Angle's Share, the series is produced in conjunction with Unison Media, the same group that launched Crypt Sessions at the Church of the Intercession in Manhattan last year. During Green-Wood’s rendition, classical musicians will set up shop in the 19th century catacombs below the cemetery, providing more intimate performances than any other in the city. The series kicks off on June 6, 8 and 10 with the world premiere of “The Rose Elf,” a chamber opera from composer David Hertzberg and directed by R.B. Schlather. The catacombs shows will then take a two-month hiatus before returning on August 6 and 7 with performances by harpist Bridget Kibbey; twin sister piano duo The Naughtons on August 25 and 26; The Jack Quartet on September 24; and another world premiere of Gregg Kallor's opera “Sketches from Frankenstein” on October 10 and 11.

Each performance will begin with an outdoor reception in the cemetery, after which attendees will be led down a candlelit pathway to the catacombs. Tickets to each performance go for $80 a pop, which is comparable to the cost of a classical show at Lincoln Center. You can find more information on securing a spot at Green-Wood’s website.

