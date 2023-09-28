Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch is back in a cool new Brooklyn location

Carve your jack-o'-lantern here, then they'll clean up the mess.

Take your pick from more than 4,000 pumpkins at the new location for Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch this year.

Find the pumpkin patch—stuffed with gorgeous gourds, sugar pumpkins and baby boos—at Pollyn in Williamsburg. That's located in front of the Mona Lisa de Williamsburg at the corner of Bedford and Broadway.

RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events for 2023 in NYC

The patch is now open daily for browsing through October 31, plus they're offering several special events this year.

Every Saturday, kicking off this week on September 30, Greg's is hosting family-friendly Hoppy Hallowine parties. From 2-8pm on Saturdays, they'll provide all the supplies you need to paint or carve pumpkins—and they'll even clean up the mess. When night falls, the party begins. Guests can order a beer or wine from the bar and enjoy music from 8pm on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎄Greg’s Trees🎄 (@gregs.trees)

In addition to a plethora of pumpkins, Greg's also sells Halloween decor and fall trimmings.

Strolling through the pumpkin patch offers a little taste of the country right here in the city. All sorts of pumpkins fill the patch, including carving pumpkins, Greg’s Sugar Pumpkins, field pumpkins, Long Island Cheese pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, bright Lumina White pumpkins and teeny-tiny Baby Boos.

Plus, with the Williamsburg Bridge in the backdrop, it makes for a great family photo opp.

Photograph: Courtesy of Greg's Pumpkin Patch

While you're there, be sure to meet Greg himself! He'll be the one who looks like a certain someone from the North Pole with a big white beard and a red hat. Greg is actually Greg Walsh—the guy also behind Greg's Trees, which he’s been running since 1985. In the fall, he sometimes swaps out his Santa hat for a pumpkin mask.

After Halloween, Greg’s team will quickly shift gears to tree season, with several locations throughout New York.