Two power players in New York’s going out scene have teamed up for a monthly music collab that promises all the vibes, plus top-notch cocktails.

Sapphic cocktail bar concept, grotto, one of New York’s newest lesbian spaces, has teamed up with Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center on a one-of-a-kind monthly concert series. The series will kick off this Sunday, June 25, for a Pride celebration with queer pop artist Madison Rose.

The series aims to shine a spotlight on sapphic talent and bring the queer community together to bond over music, cocktails, and bites. Events will take place in the gorgeous top level of Pebble Bar, in the townhouse’s private event space, Johnny’s.

Grotto is so excited to be working with the iconic Rockefeller Center on this special sapphic sound series, especially with our first event falling on Pride Sunday,” says Austa Somvichian-Clausen, the founder of grotto. “Our goal as a queer cocktail bar concept is to create opportunities for qualitative community connection, and there’s nothing that brings people together in quite the same way as music. Timed with golden hour, we can’t wait to see queer women come together to sip cocktails, experience an intimate live music performance and show their pride.”

Grotto’s Instagram suggests envisioning this brand new experience as a “sapphic Tiny Desk series”, the intimate concerts NPR puts on with top-level talent at their offices.

The event will kick off at 6pm for a pre-sunset cocktail hour, followed by a private-feeling performance by Madison Rose. Following her set, there will be plenty of time to mix, mingle and sip in the stylish space. Tickets are $40 via Eventbrite and include a welcome cocktail.

Wednesday, June 21 also marks grotto’s last night of residency at Talea Beer Co. in Williamsburg. Reservations are still available for 6pm and 8pm seatings, and walk-ins are also welcome.