Queer women, trans, non-binary folks and everyone else is welcome at this weekly pop-up.

Another lesbian bar is coming to Brooklyn.

Grotto, the roving sapphic cocktail bar, announced a new location after wrapping its residency at Ludlow House this past winter and spring.

Kicking off Sunday, May 21 and running through June 21, Grotto will pop up at Talea Beer Co.’s aesthetically gorgeous taprooms in Williamsburg and Cobble Hill. Known as New York’s first woman-owned and women-operated brewery, Talea will host Grotto for beers, queer, special and more on Wednesdays and Sundays.

RECOMMENDED: 12 events for WLW in NYC worth going out for

Reservations are now available for the first two weeks of the twice-weekly pop-up. A singles night and more events are promised as programming begins. Neither Williamsburg nor Cobble Hill are home to any lesbian bars, so the pop-up will exponentially increase the queer scene in these areas during the nights it runs.

“It has always been important to create a safe, welcoming space in TALEA’s taprooms, particularly for those who may not feel included or represented in the craft beer industry. Grotto has curated a beautiful experience to cater to and connect the LGTBQ+ community with innovative drinks and a thoughtful ambiance, so hosting them at TALEA felt like a natural fit and we’re honored to do so,” said Megan Fitzgerald, TALEA‘s Director of Brand Experience.

If the Grotto vibe has you wanting to escape it all for a sapphic paradise, you’re in luck. Grotto’s first-ever getaway, a collaboration with Catskill Provisions, will take place June 2-4, kicking off pride month upstate. Tickets for this gaycation start at $805 for the weekend, including a bed at the North Branch Inn (completely booked out to Grotto guests for the weekend), plus a welcome dinner, cocktails, a private distillery tour, fly fishing lessons, a queer movie night, pride party, farmer’s market excursion and more.