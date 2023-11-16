Harry Styles opened a retail store in Soho today

Last year, Harry Styles debuted a pop-up in NYC that drove masses of people to Broome Street. Dubbed Pleasing after the artist's eponymous gender-neutral beauty line, the destination featured a psychedelic wall mural of bright flowers, retro wallpaper, groovy nature scenes and a humanoid frog greeting visitors.

The endeavor was likely a successful one because, today, Styles opened a new brick-and-mortar shop, also called Pleasing, at 61 Crosby Street by Spring Street in Soho.

According to an official Instagram post, the spot will be open from Tuesday to Sunday starting 11am to 7pm every week into the new year. Cue thousands of fans rushing down there all day and night.

The brand launched a store in Los Angeles today as well, which is also scheduled to operate through 2024.

Presented in partnership with American Express, Pleasing is home to the brand's first trio of fragrances, plus apparel pieces, accessories and, of course, a whole lot of beauty products.

Needless to say, countless people commented on the surprise opening on social media, many of which begged the brand to consider launching outposts in other cities across the U.S.

"Justice for Chicago," someone wrote on Instagram.

"Miami please," another user noted.

"Can DC be a future spot for a pop-up shop?," yet another commented.

Alas, we're the lucky ones here in New York.