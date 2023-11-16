New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pleasing
Photograph: Courtesy of Pleasing

Harry Styles opened a retail store in Soho today

It's called Pleasing.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Last year, Harry Styles debuted a pop-up in NYC that drove masses of people to Broome Street. Dubbed Pleasing after the artist's eponymous gender-neutral beauty line, the destination featured a psychedelic wall mural of bright flowers, retro wallpaper, groovy nature scenes and a humanoid frog greeting visitors. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

The endeavor was likely a successful one because, today, Styles opened a new brick-and-mortar shop, also called Pleasing, at 61 Crosby Street by Spring Street in Soho. 

According to an official Instagram post, the spot will be open from Tuesday to Sunday starting 11am to 7pm every week into the new year. Cue thousands of fans rushing down there all day and night.

The brand launched a store in Los Angeles today as well, which is also scheduled to operate through 2024.

Presented in partnership with American Express, Pleasing is home to the brand's first trio of fragrances, plus apparel pieces, accessories and, of course, a whole lot of beauty products.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing)

Needless to say, countless people commented on the surprise opening on social media, many of which begged the brand to consider launching outposts in other cities across the U.S.

"Justice for Chicago," someone wrote on Instagram.

"Miami please," another user noted.

"Can DC be a future spot for a pop-up shop?," yet another commented.

Alas, we're the lucky ones here in New York. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.