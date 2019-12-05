Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Have a fondue feast in a cozy winter yurt at the Standard East Village
News / Drinking

Have a fondue feast in a cozy winter yurt at the Standard East Village

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday December 5 2019, 12:39pm

Have a fondue feast in a cozy winter yurt at the Standard East Village
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard East Village

The boutique hotel, The Standard East Village—home to its restaurant Narcissa, queer space No Bar and our favorite public restrooms in the city (located in the basement, each with its own groovy vintage wallpaper)is bringing back its beloved Winter Garden. (Since 2015, The Standard has been installing cozy yurts outside.) Huddle amongst old—and new friends—in these warm cabins-on-the-go, where you can imbibe on cocktails, dip in into some gooey aged cheddar and gruyere fondue or snack on the country ham and charcuterie board. 

This year, the Standard East Village rolls out a totally new cocktail menu that includes drinks such as the “Pear Patch” (gin, pear, chai and lime), “Fall Back” (rum, cinnamon, falernum and lime) and the “Basic Brew” (espresso infused mezcal, amaro, ancho chile and mole bitters), as well as warm spiked cocoa or cider, mulled wine and a selection of beer. All cocktails are $14 each and some of the drinks can be served large format-style for ultimate snuggly sips. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Standard East Village

Don’t want to be seen in your puffy Patagonia? You can borrow one of their fuzzy faux fur coats or drape yourself in a warm flannel blanket. Be warned though, you’ll need to plan in advance to get hygge and there's a $100 min spend per person (eek!). Email wintergarden@standardhotels.com to book your reservation.

We may not be anywhere near the Alps, but this is as close to a bougie ski resort as you can get in Manhattan. 

The Winter Garden at The Standard East Village is open through January 2020. Hours vary: Monday–Friday from 4:30pm–9pm, and every Saturday & Sunday from 12pm–6pm.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 88 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma at emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.