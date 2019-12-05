Have a fondue feast in a cozy winter yurt at the Standard East Village

The boutique hotel, The Standard East Village—home to its restaurant Narcissa, queer space No Bar and our favorite public restrooms in the city (located in the basement, each with its own groovy vintage wallpaper)—is bringing back its beloved Winter Garden. (Since 2015, The Standard has been installing cozy yurts outside.) Huddle amongst old—and new friends—in these warm cabins-on-the-go, where you can imbibe on cocktails, dip in into some gooey aged cheddar and gruyere fondue or snack on the country ham and charcuterie board.

This year, the Standard East Village rolls out a totally new cocktail menu that includes drinks such as the “Pear Patch” (gin, pear, chai and lime), “Fall Back” (rum, cinnamon, falernum and lime) and the “Basic Brew” (espresso infused mezcal, amaro, ancho chile and mole bitters), as well as warm spiked cocoa or cider, mulled wine and a selection of beer. All cocktails are $14 each and some of the drinks can be served large format-style for ultimate snuggly sips.

Photograph: Courtesy The Standard East Village

Don’t want to be seen in your puffy Patagonia? You can borrow one of their fuzzy faux fur coats or drape yourself in a warm flannel blanket. Be warned though, you’ll need to plan in advance to get hygge and there's a $100 min spend per person (eek!). Email wintergarden@standardhotels.com to book your reservation.

We may not be anywhere near the Alps, but this is as close to a bougie ski resort as you can get in Manhattan.

The Winter Garden at The Standard East Village is open through January 2020. Hours vary: Monday–Friday from 4:30pm–9pm, and every Saturday & Sunday from 12pm–6pm.