Here are all the shows that will be playing at Lincoln Center’s new outdoor performing arts space this summer

We now know all about the lineup that will take over the much-anticipated new outdoor performing arts center in Lincoln Center. Dubbed Restart Stages, the space seeks to welcome New Yorkers back into the cultural groove by hosting a slew of free outdoor events, plus pop-up performances that run the genre gamut from music to drama, dance and more.

As we previously reported, the destination includes a total of 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces created in consultation with medical and public health professionals to guarantee the safety of all staff, future audience members and artists. Which is all to say: expect social distancing measures to be in place alongside face covering requirements, testing protocols and sanitation processes.

Back to that lineup: New Yorkers can grab free tickets to all upcoming May events through a lottery on TodayTix. The site will open for entries two weeks before each event and close a single week before it. If you're lucky enough to win tickets, you're going to have to fill out a health survey.

What kinds of shows can we expect, you ask? The extravaganza will officially kick off with the opening of The Green on May 10, a re-imagining of the destination's iconic plaza into an expansive park. That night, guests will get to enjoy a slew of free performances including one by singer/songwriter Martha Redbone and another by Tony-nominated Broadway actor Norm Lewis.

You can find the full monthly schedule of events right here, but highlights include the premiere of violinist Jennifer Koh's exploration of the AAPI and Black experiences alongside pianist Courtney Bryan, a performance by the Chamber Music Society, a "night of storytelling" curated by non-profit The Moth, in-person concerts for kids by Brooklyn-based band Red Baraat and a special performance by Broadway star Jose Llana for the Philippine Nurses Association.

If you can't get your hands on any of those free tickets, worry not! Select events will be live-streamed on Lincoln Center's various virtual channels and—perhaps most excitingly—curious passerby will also be treated to surprise pop-up performances throughout the month.

Although we can only currently report on May's programming slate, do expect Lincoln Center to release its June lineup in upcoming weeks as well.

