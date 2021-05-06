Here are NYC’s 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants

[title]
After suspending stars last year, Michelin’s famed, feared and revered inspectors were back at it for 2021’s awards season. The work, of course, changed. Inspectors navigated health and safety regulations right along with the rest of the dining public. They took notice of restaurants’ adaptability. Street seating was “fair game.” But ultimately, Michelin’s paramount objective, to consider the food on the plate, remained the same.
Today, Michelin announced 68 star awards in New York City and Westchester County across 58 cuisine categories. There are seven new one-star restaurants in NYC, and Westchester County’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns was pinned with Michelin’s first green star, which recognizes “an unwavering commitment to sustainable gastronomy.”
Inspectors lauded one-star newcomers Tsukimi, for chef Takanori Akiyama’s “deeply personal interpretation of a proper kaiseki meal,” Rezdôra, for chef Stefano Secchi’s “quality and execution,” Jua, who’s Chef Hoyoung Kim “expertly weaves Western influences into his Korean prix-fixe menu,” Don Angie, where married chef partners Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli “handle bold flavors with creativity and finesse,” Kochi, for chef Sungchul Shim’s “expertly grilled skewers, Korean ingredients and bold, exciting compositions,” Vestry, where chef Shaun Hergatt’s menu “exudes elegance and the ethos continues to be a marriage of Asian ingredients with classic French technique,” and Francie, where chef Chris Cipollone “excels at balancing intriguing flavors and textures.”
Returning three-star restaurants include the soon-to-be plant-based Eleven Madison Park, Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare and Per Se. Atomix, Daniel and Ichimura at Uchū ann all retained two stars. And Crown Shy, Claro, Oxomoco, Sushi Nakazawa and Gramercy Tavern each kept one star.
Here is every 2021 Michelin starred restaurant:
Three Stars
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Eleven Madison Park
Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare
Two Stars
Atera
Daniel
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Gabriel Kreuther
Ko
The Modern
Jungsik
Atomix
Aska
Aquavit
Ichimura at Uchū
Blanca
Jean-Georges
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
One Star
Benno
Le Coucou
Bâtard
Hirohisa
Kanoyama
Marea
Estela
The Musket Room
Noda
The Clocktower
Tuome
Jeju Noodle Bar
L’Appart
Kosaka
Carbone
Sushi Nakazawa
Cote
Gramercy Tavern
Wallsé
ZZ’s Clam Bar
Blue Hill
Casa Mono
Sushi Amane
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Claro
Contra
Caviar Russe
Ai Fiori
Meadowsweet
Oxomoco
Peter Luger
The River Café
Sushi Yasuda
Sushi Noz
Kajitsu
Tempura Matsui
Casa Enrique
odo
Le Jardinier
Rezdôra
The Four Horsemen
Crown Shy
Tsukimi
Jua
Kochi
Francie
Don Angie
Vestry
