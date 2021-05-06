Here are NYC’s 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants

After suspending stars last year, Michelin’s famed, feared and revered inspectors were back at it for 2021’s awards season. The work, of course, changed. Inspectors navigated health and safety regulations right along with the rest of the dining public. They took notice of restaurants’ adaptability. Street seating was “fair game.” But ultimately, Michelin’s paramount objective, to consider the food on the plate, remained the same.

Today, Michelin announced 68 star awards in New York City and Westchester County across 58 cuisine categories. There are seven new one-star restaurants in NYC, and Westchester County’s Blue Hill at Stone Barns was pinned with Michelin’s first green star, which recognizes “an unwavering commitment to sustainable gastronomy.”

Inspectors lauded one-star newcomers Tsukimi, for chef Takanori Akiyama’s “deeply personal interpretation of a proper kaiseki meal,” Rezdôra, for chef Stefano Secchi’s “quality and execution,” Jua, who’s Chef Hoyoung Kim “expertly weaves Western influences into his Korean prix-fixe menu,” Don Angie, where married chef partners Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli “handle bold flavors with creativity and finesse,” Kochi, for chef Sungchul Shim’s “expertly grilled skewers, Korean ingredients and bold, exciting compositions,” Vestry, where chef Shaun Hergatt’s menu “exudes elegance and the ethos continues to be a marriage of Asian ingredients with classic French technique,” and Francie, where chef Chris Cipollone “excels at balancing intriguing flavors and textures.”

Returning three-star restaurants include the soon-to-be plant-based Eleven Madison Park, Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare and Per Se. Atomix, Daniel and Ichimura at Uchū ann all retained two stars. And Crown Shy, Claro, Oxomoco, Sushi Nakazawa and Gramercy Tavern each kept one star.

Here is every 2021 Michelin starred restaurant:

Three Stars

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Eleven Madison Park

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare

Two Stars

Atera

Daniel

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Gabriel Kreuther

Ko

The Modern

Jungsik

Atomix

Aska

Aquavit

Ichimura at Uchū

Blanca

Jean-Georges

Blue Hill at Stone Barns

One Star

Benno

Le Coucou

Bâtard

Hirohisa

Kanoyama

Marea

Estela

The Musket Room

Noda

The Clocktower

Tuome

Jeju Noodle Bar

L’Appart

Kosaka

Carbone

Sushi Nakazawa

Cote

Gramercy Tavern

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar

Blue Hill

Casa Mono

Sushi Amane

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Claro

Contra

Caviar Russe

Ai Fiori

Meadowsweet

Oxomoco

Peter Luger

The River Café

Sushi Yasuda

Sushi Noz

Kajitsu

Tempura Matsui

Casa Enrique

odo

Le Jardinier

Rezdôra

The Four Horsemen

Crown Shy

Tsukimi

Jua

Kochi

Francie

Don Angie

Vestry



Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.