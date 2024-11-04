If you’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing the TCS New York City Marathon, then you know that gawking at the athletes sprinting across town is just half the fun. For some of us, the main event is actually watching thousands of New Yorkers gather along the 26.2 mile-long route to cheer on the runners in ridiculous costumes and hilariously creative signs that are meant to get the marathoners’ attentions and help them crack a smile during an experience we can only imagine is beyond grueling.

Thankfully this year, New Yorkers came through with their iconic signs once more. Here are some of our favorites that were found along the marathon's route this year.

RECOMMENDED: 20 quick, to-go services in NYC that won't slow you down

1. Fierce & Moist like Moo Deng

Some of the best signs at the marathon had a way of capturing the specificity of this moment in history, and 2024's It Girl was Moo Deng. If you're not chronically online, Moo Deng is a baby pygmy hippo at a zoo in Thailand that broke the Internet for being adorably rambunctious, and we could only hope to be as fierce and moist as her.

Photograph: Delia Barth for Time Out

2. Run! Eric Adams is behind you.

Our disgraced Mayor, who was indicted last month on corruption charges, has been the butt of every joke recently—and he deserves it.

Photograph: Delia Barth for Time Out

3. Pain is just French for bread

I mean, this is just an objective fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chafing Nips (@chafing_nips)

4. No Matter what happens, you are faster than the F

The F train is famous for being unreliable, like when it shut down for eight weekends during the summer to update its century-old communications system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Park Slope, Brooklyn 🌿 (@parkslopeliving)

5. I hope you're not as hungover as me

The marathon was on a Sunday after what was technically considered Halloween weekend, which means there definitely were hungover people watching from the crowd. Athletes who represent the pique of human athleticism zooming past spectators who can barely stand up because they had one too many tequila shots—that’s the true beauty of New York’s duality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork) 6. At the NYC marathon, we all fam!

Recently, a 2016 clip from the hit TV show Broad City went viral on TikTok. In it, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are at a nightclub and Glazer enthusiastically (but cringey) tells Jacobson, “In the clerb, we all fam!” This amazing sign is a nod to that now-iconic line.