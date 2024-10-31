Subscribe
Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York

20 quick, to-go services in NYC that won't slow you down

From wine windows to 30-minute facials, these restaurants, salons, bars and bakeries don’t sacrifice quality for speed.

Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York
Jack Coyne on the November 2024 cover
Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York
Jack Coyne on the November 2024 cover
Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York
Shaye Weaver
Written by Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
More than 50,000 people will be running the NYC Marathon this year, moving with as much speed and oomph as they can muster for the iconic 26.2-mile race.

But moving at a fast pace is nothing new to New Yorkers—we are always on the go, impatiently moving past slow walkers, briskly grabbing our coffees and walking with a slice in hand—always with the aim to get in and get out as quickly as possible, in a New York minute.

This month, in honor of the NYC Marathon, we’re highlighting 20 NYC businesses that we love because they don’t keep us waiting. We’re in and out in a matter of minutes and with exactly what we want. To help highlight these spots, our cover star Jack Coyne, picked five of his favorite to-go spots, from a coffee shop to where he gets his running merch. 

Public Opinion's Jack Coyne says running the NYC Marathon is all about loving NYC

20 quick services in NYC

1. A cup of joe from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters

  • Coffee shops
  • Upper East Side
A cup of joe from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
A cup of joe from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
Photograph: courtesy of Irving Farm New York

Everybody needs a local coffee shop and this is mine. Whenever I was back home from college and needed a place to do some work, this was my spot. It’s been in the neighborhood since 1996 and all the beans are roasted in upstate NY. Irving Place is also just one of the great NYC streets. It’s a New York institution and the people who work there are lovely. — Jack Coyne

3. Grab-and-go at Union Square Greenmarket

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Union Square
Grab-and-go at Union Square Greenmarket
Grab-and-go at Union Square Greenmarket
Photograph: Liz Ligon

Since we moved back to Manhattan from Brooklyn, my wife and I spend way more time at the farmers market than the grocery store. It is the single greatest shopping experience you can have in NYC. Check out the ever-growing Halal Pastures stand, they’ve got the most beautiful and delicious produce around. — JC

5. Order pick-up at Paragon Sports

  • Shopping
  • Sports
  • Union Square
Order pick-up at Paragon Sports
Order pick-up at Paragon Sports
Photograph: courtesy Paragon Sports

There just aren’t enough places like Paragon in the city anymore and we need to do everything we can to support them. You need skis? Paragon. A tennis permit? Paragon. Fishing rod? Paragon. I spent countless hours of my childhood in this store and cannot wait to one day bring my own kids there before little league kicks off. — JC

6. A latte at OK Café

  • Coffee shops
  • Astoria
  • price 1 of 4
A latte at OK Café
A latte at OK Café
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

This tiny cafe off Astoria’s Ditmars Boulevard is the small, neighborhood coffee shop of my dreams. Big enough to sit and chat but tiny enough to offer a personal experience, OK Cafe is my go-to spot to get my coffee and chai on the go. No matter what time I enter, I can get my drink in a jiffy—even the more complicated ones! Their seasonal lattes and brews (the usual cappuccinos, espressos and mochas), which use Counter Culture beans, are made quickly every time. I don’t think I’ve spent longer than five minutes at OK Cafe and that’s how I like it!

Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
7. Veggies at 79th Street Greenmarket

Veggies at 79th Street Greenmarket
Veggies at 79th Street Greenmarket
Photograph: By littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock

Faster than any grocery store check-out line with better quality to boot, this Upper West Side farmers market is my weekly go-to for fresh veggies. While you can spend time meandering, you can also quickly pop by a vendor or two to grab your ingredients for the week.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
 Things to Do Editor
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
 Things to Do Editor

8. A 30-minute facial at Silver Mirror Facial Bar

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • Midtown East
A 30-minute facial at Silver Mirror Facial Bar
A 30-minute facial at Silver Mirror Facial Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Silver Mirror Facial Bar

I seldom have time to sit down for a 90-minute facial anymore, so finding one that can be done quickly but expertly after work is key. Last year, I stopped by Silver Mirror to give it a try and found a facial service I can rely on to get me in and out in 30 minutes but still give me a relaxing spa experience. The esthetician is always helpful by walking me through exactly what products she’s using, why she’s using them and how to use them if I decide to purchase them in the front shop. Because this is a quick burst of self-care, I’m able to get there regularly for about $95 or so each time.

Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
9. The wine window at Please Tell Me

  • Williamsburg
The wine window at Please Tell Me
The wine window at Please Tell Me
Arielle Shannon

No, we aren’t in Florence, we are at Please Tell Me. Taking inspiration from the wine windows of the old country, this Williamsburg vinyl bar carved out its very own. Save a trip to Italy and visit this buchette del vino for pours of natty wine during brunch or the weekday Winyl Wednesdays (aka Wine + Vinyl = Winyl). While getting your grapes on the run is always an option, you may be inclined to soak in the vibes with the crowds which often spill out onto the sidewalk. And if you need a little pick me up after the fact, return to the window for pastries and a much-needed coffee.

Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor

10. The breakfast burrito bar at Blue Park Kitchen

  • Midtown East
The breakfast burrito bar at Blue Park Kitchen
The breakfast burrito bar at Blue Park Kitchen
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

When I’m in need of a solid breakfast on my way to the office but I’ve got little time to spare, I love stopping in at Blue Park Kitchen, a fast-casual spot that is known for its grain and salad bowls as well as its roasted clean meats and vegetables (a popular lunch spot for office workers, for sure). In the mornings within its vestibule, there’s a little stand where it sells breakfast burritos for just $6. You can choose between a few varieties, some with chorizo and some that are veggie-only. Better yet, it sells coffee too, so you can grab it all right there.

Its second location is in FiDi at 70 Pine Street.

11. The to-go window at Quipe Supremo

  • Dominican
  • The Bronx
The to-go window at Quipe Supremo
The to-go window at Quipe Supremo
Photograph: courtesy of Quipe Supremo

Adria Almonte has a nickname for her restaurant: ‘En La Ventanita,’ meaning the little window. It’s spot on, as Almonte and her husband have run their to-go business out of a window in their basement apartment. Yes, you do need to squat down to place your order. But once you rise, your hands will be full of fried empanadas, pastelitos and quipes. For the summer, Almonte uses an ice cream maker, churning fruit helado, while cold months call for hot chocolate and coffee. Her window is open throughout the day, making it a perfect pitstop for students on their way to class to commuters after a long day at the office.

Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
13. The Tokyo-style counter at Sendo

  • Japanese
  • Midtown West
The Tokyo-style counter at Sendo
The Tokyo-style counter at Sendo
Photograph: Francesco Sapienza

Many sushi restaurants have lunch specials. Many of those specials hit the main three buckets: soup, salad and a few basic rolls. Not so with Sendo. Opening earlier this summer, this Tokyo-style counter will have you in, out and fed within 30 minutes. But don’t be fooled—just because it’s fast doesn’t mean it skimps quality. No reservations are needed, find the black door on the corner of 31st and 6th (note, it can be a bit tricky to find) and arrive at the second floor for nigiri and hand rolls. But if you really need to get back to work, pick up a premium nigiri takeout box. Just prepare to be the envy of the office

Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor

14. The outdoor display at Ditmars Flower Shop

  • Shopping
  • Flower shops
  • Astoria
The outdoor display at Ditmars Flower Shop
The outdoor display at Ditmars Flower Shop
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Every neighborhood has a florist but Astoria-Ditmars has one that is ready to go with super cute succulents and gorgeous ready-made bouquets in beautiful vases and pottery that are perfect for gifts on the go. I have never spent more than five minutes in the shop because they always have what I need sitting out for me to grab. My favorite part about the store is how it displays its adorable succulents outside its shop windows in a visually stunning display. You can also build your own bespoke bouquet inside the store. Toward the window, you’ll find various small plants and succulents for sale including lucky bamboo housed in a panda vase. I always stop for a minute when I’m walking by because it’s so tempting. 

Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
15. A quick gift from Brass Owl

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Astoria
A quick gift from Brass Owl
A quick gift from Brass Owl
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

Brass Owl is similar in that it’s stocked with such adorable, handy and sassy gifts that I can almost always find something for a birthday, anniversary or a housewarming or a little treat for myself, from city pride mugs and hats to witchy tarot cards and crystals and more. Astoria is definitely known more for its food options but this store puts it on the map for shopping, too.

Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
Shaye Weaver
 Editor, Time Out New York
17. To-go cocktails from Dante

  • Cocktail bars
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
To-go cocktails from Dante
To-go cocktails from Dante
Photograph: courtesy Dante

While we may not be as reliant as we were during the pandemic days, to-go cocktails are still very much a thing. And to no one’s surprise, Dante is doing it best.

Priced at $36, the award-winning bar has bottled up a number of their classic ‘tails, each bottle set to serve three thirsty souls. A pioneer of the polarized aperitivo, the negroni, Dante has bottled up three variations: the classic Dante Negroni; the Negroni Bianco with the aromatic aperitif, qunquina; and the Chocolate Negroni with creme de cacao and shakes of chocolate bitters. Martini lovers will have to decide between the Dante Martini, With A Twist stirred with an essence of grapefruit or go Dirty with olive oil and olive bitters. Seasonal specials get shaken up as well, including the Fireside Old Fashioned with Johnnie Walker Black and Glenfiddich 14 with a hint of smoked raisins and decanter bitters, priced at $40.

Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor

18. The NYC gift grab at Fishs Eddy

  • Shopping
  • Kitchen and bath
  • Flatiron
  • price 1 of 4
The NYC gift grab at Fishs Eddy
The NYC gift grab at Fishs Eddy

For decades, Fishs Eddy has been the place for a great gift in a flash. Adorable dishware is their area of expertise (think a plate reading “bagel person” or a glass reading “NYC tap”).

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
 Things to Do Editor
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
 Things to Do Editor
19. Patties at the Immaculee Bakery window

  • Haitian
  • Prospect Lefferts Gardens
  • price 1 of 4
Patties at the Immaculee Bakery window
Patties at the Immaculee Bakery window
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York

If you just need a patty when you’re in Flatbush but you’ve gotta go, you can stop at Immaculee Bakery’s window. The little bakery and Haitian grocery store sells each patty for about $1. You can also grab ingredients for your own Caribbean cooking adventures, and don’t miss out on trying some of the uniquely Haitian homemade bottled drinks, such as AK-100 (a corn-flour drink) and Phoscao (a chocolate syrup drink).

20. A counter seat at Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

  • Soul and southern American
  • Harlem
A counter seat at Charles Pan-Fried Chicken
A counter seat at Charles Pan-Fried Chicken
Photograph: courtesy of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Even though chef Charles Gabriel is in his mid-seventies, you’ll still find him cooking it up the rest of 'em. Dubbed the fried chicken king of Harlem, Gabriel has been a fixture of the scene, pan-frying his birds in massive cast iron skillets that require two hands to handle. Walk up to one of his takeout counters (there are currently three) and secure the fried chicken with a few sides to round it out, like the collard greens and yams. There are a few counter seats if you need to eat immediately, which we recommend you do. 

Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor
Morgan Carter
 Food & Drink Editor

Running a Marathon in NYC

The most scenic running routes in NYC

  • Things to do
The most scenic running routes in NYC
The most scenic running routes in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

These five running routes are so pretty you won’t be paying attention to those burning muscles.

