Everybody needs a local coffee shop and this is mine. Whenever I was back home from college and needed a place to do some work, this was my spot. It’s been in the neighborhood since 1996 and all the beans are roasted in upstate NY. Irving Place is also just one of the great NYC streets. It’s a New York institution and the people who work there are lovely. — Jack Coyne
More than 50,000 people will be running the NYC Marathon this year, moving with as much speed and oomph as they can muster for the iconic 26.2-mile race.
But moving at a fast pace is nothing new to New Yorkers—we are always on the go, impatiently moving past slow walkers, briskly grabbing our coffees and walking with a slice in hand—always with the aim to get in and get out as quickly as possible, in a New York minute.
This month, in honor of the NYC Marathon, we’re highlighting 20 NYC businesses that we love because they don’t keep us waiting. We’re in and out in a matter of minutes and with exactly what we want. To help highlight these spots, our cover star Jack Coyne, picked five of his favorite to-go spots, from a coffee shop to where he gets his running merch.
RECOMMENDED: Public Opinion’s Jack Coyne says running the NYC Marathon is all about loving NYC