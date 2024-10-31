More than 50,000 people will be running the NYC Marathon this year, moving with as much speed and oomph as they can muster for the iconic 26.2-mile race.

But moving at a fast pace is nothing new to New Yorkers—we are always on the go, impatiently moving past slow walkers, briskly grabbing our coffees and walking with a slice in hand—always with the aim to get in and get out as quickly as possible, in a New York minute.

This month, in honor of the NYC Marathon, we’re highlighting 20 NYC businesses that we love because they don’t keep us waiting. We’re in and out in a matter of minutes and with exactly what we want. To help highlight these spots, our cover star Jack Coyne, picked five of his favorite to-go spots, from a coffee shop to where he gets his running merch.

RECOMMENDED: Public Opinion’s Jack Coyne says running the NYC Marathon is all about loving NYC