Here are the Grammy-related concerts in NYC that you can actually get into

Did you hear Fleetwood Mac is playing NYC? Two nights prior to the Grammy Awards, the iconic classic rockers are taking the stage at Radio City Music Hall (alongside Haim! Lorde! John Legend!) to be honored as the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year. Too bad tickets for the ritzy charity gala might be slightly out of your price range. (Sorry for getting your hopes up.)

But wait! Don't put that $300 credit on your Mastercard account just yet. If you're itching for tickets to shows on Grammy Week that you can get your hands on, your Mastercard can serve you in other ways—specifically, for free entrance to the Mastercard House Sessions happening through Saturday 27. Catch sets from ‘90s hip-hop vets Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Biz Markie (Thu 25), Portugal. The Man and Francis and the Lights (Fri 26) and buzzy pop singer Dua Lipa (Sat 27).

And even if you don't have a Mastercard, there are other options. The series will have events taking place during the day that are open to the public, including a panel on the hip-hop diaspora moderated by radio big-name Ebro on Thu 25 and a performance by guitarist Austin Brown on Sat 27. Check out more info and R.S.V.P. for the tickets at the official website.

Alternately, you can also catch the Roots performing for a separate series, CitiVault, which brings their annual Jam Sessions to Grammy Week. Through Saturday 27 at Gramercy Theatre, the band presents a range of daytime events, including a screening of School Daze (Fri 26). The main attraction, however, is the star-studded performance schedule by the Roots and special guests every evening. Catch more information here.

For a final option that's a more party-oriented affair, rapper Goldlink is celebrating his nomination for "Crew" alongside Andre Power and others at a TBA location. R.S.V.P. for the show here.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.