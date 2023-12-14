Plus: the one exercise habit New Yorkers seem to be partial to.

Google's annual Year in Review index dropped this week, highlighting the various events, trends, things and people that folks all over the country have been searching for throughout the past 12 months.

When zeroing in on New York in specific, the results form a sort of recap of the year that's been, reminding us of the various topics that locals couldn't stop talking about for periods of time.

According to Google's survey, the New York area was the only place in the U.S. with "yoga near me" as a top trending search. That's, indeed, surprising, considering New Yorkers are, arguably, the least zen sect of the American population. Alas, we care about health?

Speaking of wellness: the top trending “near me” search in New York in 2023 was “air quality near me,” which makes a lot of sense after NYC was turned orange with wild fire smoke earlier this year. The top five ranking was rounded out by “pawn shop near me,” “pilates near me,” “yoga near me” and “neurologist near me.” We like to work out, it seems, stay healthy, shop and deal with our neurosis as intensely as possible.

We also made it into a national list: the second most Googled park in the world was our very own Central Park. Park Güell in Barcelona, Spain, topped that specific grouping (well deserved, we must admit).

Back to the New York-centric portion of the index: entertainment-wise, locals’ tendencies mimicked the country at large.

The two top trending "music tour" searches in the area were Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" followed by Beyonce's just-as-talked-about "Renaissance World Tour." That top five list also features Drake's "It's All a Blur," Madonna's "The Celebration Tour" and "The Final Lap Tour" by 50 Cent.

When it comes to television, New Yorkers mostly searched for matters relating to HBO's now-viral The Last of Us, followed by hit Daisy Jones & The Six based on the best-selling eponymous novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid (you’re going to want to listen to the soundtrack on repeat on Spotify), the short-lived The Idol on HBO, The Night Agent on Netflix and Beef, also on Netflix and a breadth of fresh air in terms of topics explored on screen.

Basically, we suggest you take a look through Google's Year in Review results to remind yourself of all the things that excited you—and elicited pure anger (hi, The Idol)—in 2023.

Happy (almost) New Year!