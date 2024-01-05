A first look at the first-ever children’s-only swimming pool in Manhattan

Back in September, the New York City Council passed a comprehensive legislative package aimed at improving water safety programs across the city while expanding access to public schools. As part of the new laws, the city now offers second graders free swimming lessons.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the folks behind Goldfish Swim School, the first children-only swim facility in Manhattan, decided to debut their project now.

Photograph: Courtesy of Goldfish Swim School

The space at 1534 Second Avenue by 80th Street on the Upper East Side welcomes kids ages 4 months to 12 years old to have fun in the 75-foot pool that’s kept at 90 degrees Fahrenheit all day. The destination also features a 92-degree pool deck and a viewing area for parents, private changing rooms, a hair dryer station, cubbies for belongings and, to the delight of the young ones, a fish tank.

Photograph: Courtesy of Goldfish Swim School

The facility is an official partner of the USA Swimming Foundation and offers a vast variety of swimming lessons “tailored to each child’s age and skill level,” according to a press release.

Children of New York: you've got a few solid months until the weather turns warm again—use the time to learn how to swim! There are plenty of pools around town that will be calling your name come summer, after all.