New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New soccer stadium in NYC
Photograph: New York City FC

Here is what the first-ever soccer stadium in NYC will actually look like

The stadium's front door, The Cube, will be an immersive experience.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This is really exciting: Major League Soccer club New York City Football Club has just unveiled new renderings of the much-anticipated new, and first!, soccer stadium set to open in Willets Point in Queens—and it's looking phenomenal.

Part of larger $780 million project, the arena, which is right next to the home of the New York Mets, Citi Field, is expected to break ground this fall, be completed in time for the 2027 MLS season and boast a capacity of 25,000 spectators. 

New soccer stadium in NYC
Photograph: New York City FC

The new images were released earlier this week alongside a clip that highlights what seems to be the new structure's main draw: an astounding main entrance that will function as an immersive experience of its own. 

Dubbed The Cube, the entryway will be seven stories above street level and it will be lined with 11,000 square feet of LED screens that will effectively function as an experience of its own. 

According to MLSSoccer.com, The Cube "will be customized for game day programming as well as art displays and other sights year-round." 

"We want to blow people away," New York City FC CEO Brad Sims said to the outlet. "You're at the start of your experience, as you're entering or you're walking into the facility. [...] You're going to have a lot of people walking up, and we want this ‘wow’ moment when you're coming in the stadium, that there really is this fantastic sense of arrival. The Cube, we think it's unlike anything in any other soccer stadium or any other sports venue that we've seen."

New soccer stadium in NYC
Photograph: New York City FC

According to previous reports, the Willets Point project will also include over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 650-seat school, a 250-key hotel, and ground-floor retail shops.

Needless to say, this is all a very big deal that officials are hoping will change the character of the city and, of course, provide financial benefits through an influx of business in the area and, perhaps, tourism.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.