From Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden, New York sports fans have numerous hallowed halls with which to cheer on their most beloved teams. Add one more to the mix: NYC is officially getting a soccer stadium.

On Wednesday, May 10, Related, Sterling Equities and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) unveiled proposed renderings for the Willets Point Revitalization Plan, a project that will bring 100-percent affordable housing as well as a 25,000-seat soccer stadium to Queens, set to debut during the 2027 MLS season.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's best bars to watch soccer

News of a NYC-set soccer stadium was first reported by The New York Times back in 2020, but then, the construction deal was set for another borough all together, the Bronx. However, the recent plans have moved the "future forward" soccer stadium and NYCFC headquarters to Willets Point, with the Queens attraction sharing a subway station with fellow sports centers CitiField (home to The New York Mets) and the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The stadium will welcome soccer fans through an activated cube entranceway, with the cube illuminating with "vibrant imagery" on match days, says the NYCFC. "The design of NYCFC's new stadium celebrates diversity, community and the love of the sport, creating a hospitality-driven experience unique to its location in Queens, the world’s borough," said Rashed Singaby, principal and senior project designer at HOK. "Our design team has created a sustainable, technology-driven experience and integrated the stadium into the context of a future district. Our goal is to establish a connected urban amenity for the community and an unprecedented live event experience. We’re looking forward to the stadium becoming a centerpiece for the vibrant Queens community."

“From the beginning, New York City Football Club has understood the importance of strong communication and collaboration with Mayor Adams, Councilmember Francisco Moya, Borough President Richards, and the local Queens community as we move forward with plans for a privately financed soccer-specific stadium,” said Marty Edelman, Vice Chairman, New York City Football Club. “This continued investment in New York City will create a long-overdue home for our First Team, and create a new neighborhood for Queens.”

Along with the soccer stadium, the Willets Point project will also include over 40,000 square feet of public open space, a 650-seat school, a 250-key hotel, and ground-floor retail shops.

Check out more renderings of the proposed stadium space below!

Rendering: courtesy of the New York City Football Club

Rendering: courtesy of the new York City Football Club

New York City Football Club New York City Football Club