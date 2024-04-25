The fashion retailer filed bankruptcy and is now holding sales before it shuts these stores.

Express was the go-to clothing store for so many of us as we scoured for “going out” tops in college and then forayed into our careers. But now it’ll start fading into memory as the fashion retailer begins closing a large swath of its stores across the U.S.

Express Inc., which is based in Ohio and also owns the Bonbons and Upwest brands, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, forcing it to shutter 95 stores across the country, including over a dozen in NYC, according to Pix 11.

Here are the following Express stores that’ll close around the NYC area:

NYC



Bay Terrace in Bayside

490 Fulton Street in Brooklyn

Kings Plaza in Brooklyn

514 Broadway in Soho

Times Square

129 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District

Long Island

The South Shore Mall in Bay Shore

The Sands in Oceanside

Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream

Northern Suburbs

Sangertown Square in New Hartford

Cross County Center in Yonkers

New Jersey

Deptford Mall

Freehold Raceway

Livingston Mall

Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing

Moorestown Mall

Garden State Plaza in Paramus

Woodbridge Center

You’ll want to get to these shops before they close to take advantage of the sales. Let’s pour one out for a real one and hope that it makes a comeback like Century 21.