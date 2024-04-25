[title]
Express was the go-to clothing store for so many of us as we scoured for “going out” tops in college and then forayed into our careers. But now it’ll start fading into memory as the fashion retailer begins closing a large swath of its stores across the U.S.
Express Inc., which is based in Ohio and also owns the Bonbons and Upwest brands, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, forcing it to shutter 95 stores across the country, including over a dozen in NYC, according to Pix 11.
Here are the following Express stores that’ll close around the NYC area:
NYC
- Bay Terrace in Bayside
- 490 Fulton Street in Brooklyn
- Kings Plaza in Brooklyn
- 514 Broadway in Soho
- Times Square
- 129 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District
Long Island
- The South Shore Mall in Bay Shore
- The Sands in Oceanside
- Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream
Northern Suburbs
- Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Cross County Center in Yonkers
New Jersey
- Deptford Mall
- Freehold Raceway
- Livingston Mall
- Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing
- Moorestown Mall
- Garden State Plaza in Paramus
- Woodbridge Center
You’ll want to get to these shops before they close to take advantage of the sales. Let’s pour one out for a real one and hope that it makes a comeback like Century 21.