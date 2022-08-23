Here's how to get a week's worth of cocktails for the price of one

Grabbing a cocktail in Manhattan can easily cost upwards of $15, but an upcoming promotion is hoping to change that. At least, for a season.

A Cheers to Fall event hosted by the neighborhood group UES and Beyond is selling a package of seven cocktails at Upper East Side restaurants and bars for the cost of one. For $15 (plus a $2.25 Eventbrite fee), you'll receive an event booklet with seven cocktail vouchers, intended to be used at local venues on each day of the week, from Monday, September 5 through Sunday, December 4.

The cocktail promo helps attract New Yorkers to local restaurants that may have slower crowds on weeknights, and equally helps New Yorkers save some cash while exploring independent venues in upper Manhattan. Each voucher can be redeemed on a specific day of the week at a specific bar or restaurant. So far, the schedule includes cocktails at Seamore's on Mondays, The Stumble Inn on Tuesdays, Sojourn Social on Wednesdays (reservations required), Third Avenue Ale House on Thursdays, Murphy’s Law on Fridays, Bedford Falls on Saturdays, and Horn’s Hook Tavern on Sundays. The vouchers can be used at any time during opening hours, not just during happy hour.

Purchasing multiple booklets for friends and family to do an uptown cocktail tour is allowed, but the promotion is technically limited to one booklet per person. If you're more of a solo drinker, the day-to-day schedule of the Cheers to Fall event may also help you meet other frugal (or cost conscious) singles at these bars on their specified days.

When ordering your free drink, you're encouraged to also get some food, but it's not mandatory. Bring cash to tip! Obviously, you have to be at least 21 years of age to cash in on the deal.