Here's how to visit Governors Island this summer without leaving your home

A day-trip to Governors Island is a quintessential part of any New York summer. And while we won't be hopping on the seven-minute ferry to the seasonal sanctuary anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of the cultural hub's arts programs, exhibitions and flourishing grounds.

You can currently scroll through the island’s weekly updated spring blooms digitally, so as not to miss any of the vivid colors on the grounds. "Governors Island being closed doesn’t stop springtime from sweeping across the landscape," says the Things to Do page on their site. "Beautiful Blooms are appearing across the Island from Soissons Landing to Picnic Point! See more gorgeous spring flowers in this blog post."

Miss live poetry? New Yorkers can enjoy streamed recorded poetry readings from inside Shantell Martin’s immersive installation, The May Room. Last year, The May Room hosted a variety of public poetry reading events, several of which were put on by the Poetry Society of America, showcasing artists from diverse backgrounds. From home, you can watch Puerto Rican poets Raquel Salas Rivera and Ricardo Alberto Maldonado perform moving readings from a poetry collection called Puerto Rico en mi corazón. The collection came as a response to Hurricane Maria and the disaster’s effect on the Puerto Rican population—while it also benefited hurricane relief efforts.

You can also see inspiring work from the LMCC Arts Center resident artists, Aviva Rahmani, Hilary Lorenz, Lize Mogel and Aaron Suggs, spanning visual arts like pinhole photography and outdoor sculptures.