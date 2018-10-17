Here’s the 2018 vendor list for the Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens Saturday, October 27, which means Christmas in New York is coming during Halloween weekend. Way to steal a witch’s thunder, Santa.

If you can't contain your excitement for this year's winter wonderland featuring free-admission ice-skating, awesome shopping opportunities and mouthwatering food vendors, then you'll appreciate this list of vendors at the 2018 holiday bazaar. We're particularly pleased with the grub selection, including the debut of The Lodge—an après skate-style escape from the cold which includes a festive cocktail bar, a luxury Champagne Bollinger Bar and 12 new restaurant concepts.

Health and Beauty

Sabon

Dr. Silkman's Handmade Natural Body Emporium

Ebb & Flow NYC

Soy Logic Apothecary

Soap & Paper Factory

Jewelry

Lucid New York

Little Village Crafts

Made From Coins

Kate Laine Jewelry

Trezana Jewelry

Exotic Handmade Jewelry

Jet Set Candy

Karen Curtis Jewelry & Home Decor

Sara Designs

JewelsByAtlantis

Andrew Clark Creations

Terry Ross Jewelry

Urbanrose

Dearest Brooklyn

Vivi Sun Jewelry

Riverstone Jewelry

Mineralia by Yania

Artwork

You Are Here Studios

ARTISANS OF NEW YORK

Marc Tetro

Metal Park

PINKY PILOTS

Past Objects Art

Apparel and Accessories

Kizmet Yogawear

Winterbourne Alpaca

beebop & wally

Azalea and Oak

Winter Sense

Paul Aude Designs

Kashmir Moon New York

Mistura Timepieces

Joyfullook Zohara Art On Tights

CLIFF NYC

United Leather

Nirvanna Designs

Min and Mon

NINOVA

TRACEY TANNER

Meg Cohen Design Shop

Pink Cloud Gallery

Sires Eyewear

Home goods

Shalant Candles

Mariasch Studios

The Garden of Curiosity

Natural OliveWood

ZenGarage

Mexican Village

Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths

Peaceful Stone Lights

Unique holiday gifts

Un Pueblo

The North Pole

JapanWave

MrMarker Golf Gifts

JustStars

Quip

Kids, games and pets

Mr. Ellie Pooh

NuOp Design

Kubiya Games

New York Puzzle Company

The Petit Mermaid

Meow Parlour

Luckypalmtree Organic Baby and Kids Clothes

Dog & Co.

Provisions

Miss Tea

Hella Cocktail Co.

The Truffleist

Mike's Hot Honey

Dorset Maple Reserve

Sweets

No Chewing Allowed!

WOOPS! Macarons and Cookies

Max Brenner