Here’s the 2018 vendor list for the Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens Saturday, October 27, which means Christmas in New York is coming during Halloween weekend. Way to steal a witch’s thunder, Santa.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
If you can't contain your excitement for this year's winter wonderland featuring free-admission ice-skating, awesome shopping opportunities and mouthwatering food vendors, then you'll appreciate this list of vendors at the 2018 holiday bazaar. We're particularly pleased with the grub selection, including the debut of The Lodge—an après skate-style escape from the cold which includes a festive cocktail bar, a luxury Champagne Bollinger Bar and 12 new restaurant concepts.
Health and Beauty
Sabon
Dr. Silkman's Handmade Natural Body Emporium
Ebb & Flow NYC
Soy Logic Apothecary
Soap & Paper Factory
Jewelry
Lucid New York
Little Village Crafts
Made From Coins
Kate Laine Jewelry
Trezana Jewelry
Exotic Handmade Jewelry
Jet Set Candy
Karen Curtis Jewelry & Home Decor
Sara Designs
JewelsByAtlantis
Andrew Clark Creations
Terry Ross Jewelry
Urbanrose
Dearest Brooklyn
Vivi Sun Jewelry
Riverstone Jewelry
Mineralia by Yania
Artwork
You Are Here Studios
ARTISANS OF NEW YORK
Marc Tetro
Metal Park
PINKY PILOTS
Past Objects Art
Apparel and Accessories
Kizmet Yogawear
Winterbourne Alpaca
beebop & wally
Azalea and Oak
Winter Sense
Paul Aude Designs
Kashmir Moon New York
Mistura Timepieces
Joyfullook Zohara Art On Tights
CLIFF NYC
United Leather
Nirvanna Designs
Min and Mon
NINOVA
TRACEY TANNER
Meg Cohen Design Shop
Pink Cloud Gallery
Sires Eyewear
Home goods
Shalant Candles
Mariasch Studios
The Garden of Curiosity
Natural OliveWood
ZenGarage
Mexican Village
Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Peaceful Stone Lights
Unique holiday gifts
Un Pueblo
The North Pole
JapanWave
MrMarker Golf Gifts
JustStars
Quip
Kids, games and pets
Mr. Ellie Pooh
NuOp Design
Kubiya Games
New York Puzzle Company
The Petit Mermaid
Meow Parlour
Luckypalmtree Organic Baby and Kids Clothes
Dog & Co.
Provisions
Miss Tea
Hella Cocktail Co.
The Truffleist
Mike's Hot Honey
Dorset Maple Reserve
Sweets
No Chewing Allowed!
WOOPS! Macarons and Cookies
Max Brenner