Here’s the first look at the Pretty Woman musical coming to Broadway

Joining Frozen and Mean Girls in the lineup of hit movies turned Broadway musicals, Pretty Woman is arriving on the Great White Way this summer.

The show is currently running in Chicago, and we have the exclusive first photo, which features an emotional scene between the newly glam hooker Vivian Ward and her employer Edward Lewis.

Samantha Barks makes her Broadway debut as Ward, the role Julia Roberts made famous, and Tony-winner Steve Kazee plays Lewis. (Fun fact: Kazee was our cover star back in 2012, when he was in Once with Cristin Milioti).

Pretty Woman: The Musical begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre in NYC on July 20 and has its opening night on August 16. It will feature music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and we got a sneak peek at the production earlier this year—it seems the stage version will be providing some updates to the 1990 movie.

Tickets to the show are already on sale, and if you want to ensure you get a seat, it'd be a big mistake if you did not buy those now. Huge.

