Here’s the lineup for NYC’s biggest outdoor dance party of the summer

Out of all the best things to do outside in NYC, attending an outdoor dance party is a must this summer. New York attractions including the city’s best parks host open-air grooves, but Midsummer Night Swing at Lincoln Center is the Mac Daddy of them all.

For three weeks (June 26–July 14), toe-tappers can cut a rug beneath the stars and listen to live music performed by incredible artists such as the jazzy Harlem Renaissance Orchestra, '70s disco band Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge and U.K. soul outfit The James Hunter Six.

While the term “swing” is included in the title of this epic event, each bash (15 in total) covers a specific genre of dance, including disco, ballroom, mambo and more. Like last year, there are several late-night silent disco parties on select nights.

Tickets for this year’s event start at $17 and are on sale now. Grab ‘em while they’re hot. Get ready to cut loose, kick off your work shoes and shake it like no one's watching.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.