Here’s the meaning behind this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

This year's theme New Year's Even ball crystals theme is "Gift of Love."

Did you know that each year officials replace 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that make up the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball?

The Irish company has been designing and making replacement glass panels by hand since 1999, following a different chosen theme annually.

For the past 10 years, Waterford Crystal has designed a new triangle each year under the umbrella of its “Greatest Gift” series. In 2020, the crystals featured pineapples to represent “The Gift of Goodwill” and in 2021, they featured sunbursts, which represent “The Gift of Happiness.”

This year, the last year of the series, the selected motif is “Gift of Love.”

"The anticipation for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations is greater than ever before and gathering with friends and family for those intimate moments are not being taken for granted," said Tom Brennan, master craftsman and spokesperson at Waterford Crystal, in an official statement. "With Waterford's 'Gift of Love' collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2023 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we're grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball will be part of your special moments together." The ball, which is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, is covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side. Photograph: courtesy of the Times Square Alliance Folks who wish to own a piece of the legendary ball can purchase replica panel ornaments and a bunch of other products (flutes, snow globes, cups) inspired by the year's theme on the manufacturer's website right here.

This New Year’s Eve will be particularly special in Times Square: for the first time since before the pandemic, there will be no COVID-19-related restrictions imposed on visitors and there’s a great lineup of talent to enjoy from Chelsea Cutler to Duran Duran.

Get ready, New York: 2023 is about to rock your socks off.