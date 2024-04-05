Clouds? Sun? At this point, it depends which meteorologist you ask.

In an epic celestial dance, the moon will pass between the sun and the Earth on Monday, April 8. It's an incredible sight to behold—as long as you can see it, that is.

So what's the weather going to be like? We've consulted several sources to find the most up-to-date forecast for the day. Here's what to expect and how to watch the solar eclipse safely.

So what's the weather forecast looking like for April 8's solar eclipse?

At this point, it depends on who you ask. The Weather Channel predicts a day with intervals of sunshine and clouds. AccuWeather, however, says Monday will be milder with plenty of sun and just 10% cloud cover. Those forecasts are based on the ZIP code 10036 (a.k.a. Times Square).

Meanwhile here's the forecast for a few cities in the path of totality, per AccuWeather: Rochester's expecting variable cloudiness. Syracuse will likely have times of cloud and sun. Buffalo's got a mostly cloudy forecast with some rain. In the totality towns, temperatures will drop several degrees during the big event, so be prepared for that.

Keep in mind, the forecasts could definitely change. Take it from Bill Nye the Science Guy: "In the springtime, New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse, Montreal, Cleveland, Indianapolis, there's a nonzero chance there'll be it'll be a cloudy day."

Photograph: By aeonWAVE / Shutterstock | Totality during the 2023 Australian total solar eclipse in Exmouth

Will clouds ruin the visibility?

Not really!

"I saw a cloudy day eclipse when I was in South Africa, and it's beautiful. It's cool. But it's not quite as cool as a cloudless viewing," Nye tells Time Out New York.

Even if it's a cloudy day, all is not lost.

“Go anyway. Get under it anyway,” Nye says. “It’s cool. It’s amazing.”

What would be the best weather for the eclipse?

We again look to Bill Nye for expertise. He's spending the eclipse in Texas where they have a good chance of avoiding clouds. There are still tickets available to join him at the Planetary Society’s Eclipse-O-Rama party in Texas.

How much of the eclipse will we see in NYC?

New York City isn’t in the path of totality, but we’ll still see 90% coverage. There are more than a dozen eclipse events happening in New York City at gardens, parks, and museums. Here’s our full list of eclipse events in the city.

If you want to experience the eclipse to its fullest, you'll have to head outside of the city. Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse are prime viewing locations, as they'll be in the path of totality and they're planning lots of fun events.

Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

When will the eclipse peak in NYC?

In terms of exact timing, totality varies from place to place.

For New York City, we’ll be able to see the Moon cover up to 90 percent of the Sun at 3:25pm, NASA explains. Skies here will start to darken around 2:51pm and will start lightening once again by 3:58pm. Set an alarm so you don't miss it!

As for the Buffalo area, the partial eclipse will begin around 2:04pm, with totality running from 3:18pm-3:22pm. Rochester follows just a few minutes behind with totality around 3:20pm.

NASA's got a chart with exact timings here. You can input your ZIP code to find out totality times near you.

How can I stay safe during an eclipse?

No matter where you experience the eclipse, the most important thing is to keep your eyes safe. NASA has all the intel on exactly what you'll need to stay safe.

Per NASA: "You must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun."

You can get free solar eclipse glasses at a variety of locations across the city.