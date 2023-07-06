Here’s what Barbie’s apartment would look like in NYC

We know Barbie is the ultimate California girl through and through, but what would it look like if the iconic fashion doll were a New Yorker?

The data analysts over at JeffBet explored that very idea by using the MidJourney AI tool to generate what the famous Barbie Dreamhouse would look like in America’s 25 most populous U.S. cities.

Of the dreamed-up Dreamhouses, a cacti-filled desert oasis in Phoenix, Arizona is particularly cool, as is a towering all-pink townhouse in Philly, but it’s obviously Barbie’s hypothetical digs in Manhattan that have our real estate interests very piqued.

The JeffBet team actually designed two potential NYC abode for the pink-loving doll: the first is an entire apartment building, painted blush-pink of course, with four floors and a convenient cafe situation at the ground level. (We’re getting Soho vibes here, right?) The second option peers more into what Barb’s personal (albeit gigantic) unit would look like: a multi-floor penthouse stunner with floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of outdoor space and, of course, chic furniture and decor in our gal’s signature hue.

“The premise of the upcoming movie is Barbie becoming ‘expelled’ from the utopia and exploring the ‘real world.’ We wanted to discover how the most populous US cities could be ‘Barbified’ if her adventures let her jet set around the states,” a JeffBet spokesperson said in a statement.

“People all around the world and of different generations share the love for Barbie and have had at one point considered a life in the Barbie Dreamhouse. This analysis has truly captured the essence of each state from the architecture to the landscape,” they added.

Unless you’ve been living under a pink rock, you know that the rise in Barbie-inspired digs is tied to the upcoming July 21 release of the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, with a star-studded cast lead by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And while the dreamy JeffBet designs are just that, dreams, you can actually step into your own Barbie dreamworld IRL thanks to several recent activations, including a beachy, bright pink Malibu Dreamhouse available to book on Airbnb on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, and the Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up that opened this spring, which will be adding some color to Fulton Street through September.

Check out the full AI renderings from JeffBet below:

JeffBet AI rendering of Barbie Dreamhouse in NYC