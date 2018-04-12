Here’s when you can party on Output’s incredible rooftop this summer

It'll be here before you know it—rooftop party season at Williamsburg club Output kicks off Friday, May 11. And they'll be inaugurating the 2018 summer schedule the same way they did in 2017, with a live performance by smooth jazz vibraphone master Roy Ayers. (Hey, if it ain't broke...). Saturdays and Sundays on the roof begin at 2pm, and Friday nights are dedicated to live performances.

There's plenty of worthwhile music coming to the rooftop all the summer—from NJ house-music master Kerri Chandler (it doesn't get much better than his 2017 DJ Kicks comp) to local party crew Tiki Disco. Also look out for free weekday parties that run from 5–10pm on the roof. At minimum it'll give you something to listen to while you're stuck in traffic on Wythe Avenue.

Peruse the schedule below for the full lineup, and head to Output’s website for tickets.

Output Rooftop Lineup 2018

Friday Night Live, May 11

Roy Ayers (live)

Sunday, May 13

Resolute on The Roof

SIT

Move D

Lauren Ritter

Saturday, May 19

Tiki Disco

Sundays on The Roof, May 20

DeWalta

D'Julz

Nicolas Matar

Thursday, May 24

Arcana Presents

Jesse Calosso

Jean Pierre

Blas Cordero

Friday Night Live, May 25

KiNK (live)

Giorgia Angiuli (live)

Saturday, May 26

718 Sessions

Danny Krivit

Sundays on The Roof, May 27

Nico Stojan

Christian Voldstad

Monday, May 28

Everyday Afrique

DJ Moma

Cortega

Silent Addy

Kashaka

Underdog

Rich Knight

Saturday, June 2

The Ritual with

Anané and Louie Vega

Sundays on The Roof, June 3

Tom Trago

Brawther

Recloose

Friday Night Live, June 8

Stavroz (live)

Crussen (live)

Saturday, June 9

Dubfire (classic house set)

Nicolas Matar

Sundays on The Roof, June 10

Mano Le Tough

Jade

Ray Zuniga

Friday, June 22

SNBRN

Saturday, June 30

Tiki Disco

Sundays on The Roof, July 1

Audiofly

Wednesday, July 4

Everyday Afrique

Saturday July 7

David Morales

Sundays on The Roof, July 8

tINI & the gang

Sunday, July 15

Resolute on The Roof:

Daniel Bell

Thomas Melchior

Kalabrese & Rumpleorchester (live)

Saturday, July 21

718 Sessions

Danny Krivit

Wednesday, July 25

M.B.T.S.

The Scumfrog

Saturday, July 28

Tiki Disco

Sunday, July 29

DJ Tennis

Sundays on The Roof, August 5

Francis Harris

DJ Fett Burger

Saturday, August 18

718 Sessions

Danny Krivit

Wednesday, August 22

M.B.T.S (Most Below The Surface)

The Scumfrog

Saturday, August 25

Tiki Disco

Sunday, August 26

Kerri Chandler

Sundays on The Roof, September 2

Prins Thomas

Monday, September 3

Everyday Afrique

Saturday, September 8

Tiki Disco

Sundays on The Roof, September 9

Thugfucker

Francesca Lombardo

Galen

Saturday, September 15

718 Sessions

Danny Krivit

Sundays on The Roof, September 16

ItaloJohnson

Saturday, September 22

Deep & Sexy

Alex Cruz

