Here’s when you can party on Output’s incredible rooftop this summer

It'll be here before you know it—rooftop party season at Williamsburg club Output kicks off Friday, May 11. And they'll be inaugurating the 2018 summer schedule the same way they did in 2017, with a live performance by smooth jazz vibraphone master Roy Ayers. (Hey, if it ain't broke...). Saturdays and Sundays on the roof begin at 2pm, and Friday nights are dedicated to live performances.
There's plenty of worthwhile music coming to the rooftop all the summer—from NJ house-music master Kerri Chandler (it doesn't get much better than his 2017 DJ Kicks comp) to local party crew Tiki Disco. Also look out for free weekday parties that run from 5–10pm on the roof. At minimum it'll give you something to listen to while you're stuck in traffic on Wythe Avenue.
Peruse the schedule below for the full lineup, and head to Output’s website for tickets.
Output Rooftop Lineup 2018
Friday Night Live, May 11
Roy Ayers (live)
Sunday, May 13
Resolute on The Roof
SIT
Move D
Lauren Ritter
Saturday, May 19
Tiki Disco
Sundays on The Roof, May 20
DeWalta
D'Julz
Nicolas Matar
Thursday, May 24
Arcana Presents
Jesse Calosso
Jean Pierre
Blas Cordero
Friday Night Live, May 25
KiNK (live)
Giorgia Angiuli (live)
Saturday, May 26
718 Sessions
Danny Krivit
Sundays on The Roof, May 27
Nico Stojan
Christian Voldstad
Monday, May 28
Everyday Afrique
DJ Moma
Cortega
Silent Addy
Kashaka
Underdog
Rich Knight
Saturday, June 2
The Ritual with
Anané and Louie Vega
Sundays on The Roof, June 3
Tom Trago
Brawther
Recloose
Friday Night Live, June 8
Stavroz (live)
Crussen (live)
Saturday, June 9
Dubfire (classic house set)
Nicolas Matar
Sundays on The Roof, June 10
Mano Le Tough
Jade
Ray Zuniga
Friday, June 22
SNBRN
Saturday, June 30
Tiki Disco
Sundays on The Roof, July 1
Audiofly
Wednesday, July 4
Everyday Afrique
Saturday July 7
David Morales
Sundays on The Roof, July 8
tINI & the gang
Sunday, July 15
Resolute on The Roof:
Daniel Bell
Thomas Melchior
Kalabrese & Rumpleorchester (live)
Saturday, July 21
718 Sessions
Danny Krivit
Wednesday, July 25
M.B.T.S.
The Scumfrog
Saturday, July 28
Tiki Disco
Sunday, July 29
DJ Tennis
Sundays on The Roof, August 5
Francis Harris
DJ Fett Burger
Saturday, August 18
718 Sessions
Danny Krivit
Wednesday, August 22
M.B.T.S (Most Below The Surface)
The Scumfrog
Saturday, August 25
Tiki Disco
Sunday, August 26
Kerri Chandler
Sundays on The Roof, September 2
Prins Thomas
Monday, September 3
Everyday Afrique
Saturday, September 8
Tiki Disco
Sundays on The Roof, September 9
Thugfucker
Francesca Lombardo
Galen
Saturday, September 15
718 Sessions
Danny Krivit
Sundays on The Roof, September 16
ItaloJohnson
Saturday, September 22
Deep & Sexy
Alex Cruz
