Here’s where to eat and shop in NYC’s Little Caribbean neighborhood

From oxtail spots to cute cafes to vibey bars, head to Brooklyn to visit these Island-inspired businesses.

A section of Brooklyn offers a piece of the Islands in NYC. Officially called Little Caribbean, this area is home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies.

From restaurants to barbershops to markets, Little Caribbean bustles with Caribbean/Black-owned businesses. For more than a decade, a group called caribBEING has amplified this community and continued to do so last week with its first Best of Little Caribbean awards. The event, held at the Prospect Park boathouse, honored some of the best businesses in the neighborhood. We've got a list of the winners; consider it your locals-approved guide to exploring the neighborhood.

But first, here's where to find Little Caribbean: It's located on the corridors of Flatbush, Church, Nostrand, and Utica Avenues. You can even take a guided tour featuring the neighborhood's culture and culinary attractions.

CaribBEING's founder Shelley Worrell spearheaded the movement to name the Little Caribbean neighborhood back in 2017.

Best of Little Caribbean Awardees 2023

Best patty

Tastee Pattee

Runner-up: Immaculee Bakery

Best jerk

Peppa's Jerk Chicken

Runner-up: Fisherman's Cove

Best roti and doubles

Ali's Roti Shop

Runner-up: Bake & Things

Best oxtail

Caribbean Vibes

Runner-up: CJ Caribbean Cuisine and Cafe

Best rice

Zanmi

Runner-up: Ariapita

Best ital/juice bar

Aunts Et Uncles

Runner-up: Nostrand Health Food & Juice Bar

Best bakery

Allan's Bakery

Runner-up: Conrad's Famous Bakery

Best cocktail/bar

The Rogers Garden

Runner-up: PiCH

Best ice cream/dessert

Taste the Tropics USA

Runner-up: Scoops

Best cafe

Lips Cafe

Runner-up: Hibiscus Brew

Best storefront

Hibiscus Brew

Runner-up: Bamboo Walk Restaurant

Best vibes/customer service

The Rogers Garden

Runner-up: Aunts et Uncles

Best Caribbean-owned interior design beauty spa

Fleur de Lis

Oldest Caribbean-owned business

Tony's Health Food Store

Largest expanded Caribbean-owned store

Star Spice Inc.