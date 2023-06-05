Here’s where to eat and shop in NYC’s Little Caribbean neighborhood

[title]
A section of Brooklyn offers a piece of the Islands in NYC. Officially called Little Caribbean, this area is home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies.
From restaurants to barbershops to markets, Little Caribbean bustles with Caribbean/Black-owned businesses. For more than a decade, a group called caribBEING has amplified this community and continued to do so last week with its first Best of Little Caribbean awards. The event, held at the Prospect Park boathouse, honored some of the best businesses in the neighborhood. We've got a list of the winners; consider it your locals-approved guide to exploring the neighborhood.
RECOMMENDED: NYC events in June 2023
But first, here's where to find Little Caribbean: It's located on the corridors of Flatbush, Church, Nostrand, and Utica Avenues. You can even take a guided tour featuring the neighborhood's culture and culinary attractions.
CaribBEING's founder Shelley Worrell spearheaded the movement to name the Little Caribbean neighborhood back in 2017.
Best of Little Caribbean Awardees 2023
Best patty
Runner-up: Immaculee Bakery
Best jerk
Runner-up: Fisherman's Cove
Best roti and doubles
Runner-up: Bake & Things
Best oxtail
Runner-up: CJ Caribbean Cuisine and Cafe
Best rice
Runner-up: Ariapita
View this post on Instagram
Best ital/juice bar
Runner-up: Nostrand Health Food & Juice Bar
Best bakery
Runner-up: Conrad's Famous Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Best cocktail/bar
Runner-up: PiCH
Best ice cream/dessert
Runner-up: Scoops
Best cafe
Runner-up: Hibiscus Brew
Best storefront
Runner-up: Bamboo Walk Restaurant
Best vibes/customer service
Runner-up: Aunts et Uncles
Best Caribbean-owned interior design beauty spa
Oldest Caribbean-owned business
Largest expanded Caribbean-owned store
Star Spice Inc.