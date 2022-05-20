There's nothing like taking in free live music and performance in the great outdoors. This season, comprised of 26 live and free performances, kicked off on May 27 with the New York City Opera's production of Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville. The opera is also scheduled to put on its annual "Pride in the Park" concert (June 17). Throughout the summer, New Yorkers will be treated to a slew of other shows, including contemporary dance performances, jazz concerts, collaborations with Joe's Pub and more. You can check out the full lineup right here.
Wear your sunblock: The best NYC events in June 2022 are things to do outside. When you’re not spending all your free time soaking up the sun at the best beaches or drinking atop the city’s finest rooftop bars, you'll be rocking your rainbow during the Pride March and catching Tribeca Film Festival screeners. There are more opportunities to play dress up too like at the annual Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. Get your tickets now for the best happenings of the month and keep your fingers (and toes) crossed for good weather.
