NYC's best Gay Pride pictures from 2016
Photograph: Flilip Wolak

NYC events in June 2022

Gear up for summer with our calendar for NYC events in June! Get ready for summer festivals, Pride in NYC and more.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Wear your sunblock: The best NYC events in June 2022 are things to do outside. When you’re not spending all your free time soaking up the sun at the best beaches or drinking atop the city’s finest rooftop bars, you'll be rocking your rainbow during the Pride March and catching Tribeca Film Festival screeners. There are more opportunities to play dress up too like at the annual Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. Get your tickets now for the best happenings of the month and keep your fingers (and toes) crossed for good weather.

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2022

Featured events in June 2022

Bryant Park Picnic Performances
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Bryant Park Picnic Performances

  • Theater
  • Theater & Performance

There's nothing like taking in free live music and performance in the great outdoors. This season, comprised of 26 live and free performances, kicked off on May 27 with the New York City Opera's production of Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville. The opera is also scheduled to put on its annual "Pride in the Park" concert (June 17). Throughout the summer, New Yorkers will be treated to a slew of other shows, including contemporary dance performances, jazz concerts, collaborations with Joe's Pub and more. You can check out the full lineup right here

Read more
Concerts on The Rooftop at Pier 17
Photograph: courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corporation

2. Concerts on The Rooftop at Pier 17

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

The Seaport's summer concert series under the stars will feature more than 60 shows including from artists like Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Offspring, Pusha T, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Blondie, DEVO, Deftones, The Head and the Heart, Flogging Molly, Bikini Kill, Mayday Parade, Jason Mraz, Rise Against, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, Franz Ferdinand, Jason Isbell and more.

Read more
The Coney Island Mermaid Parade
Photograph: Filip WolakConey Island Mermaid Parade 2015

3. The Coney Island Mermaid Parade

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

Following a two-year, pandemic-fueled hiatus, the beloved Coney Island Mermaid Parade is officially coming back on June 18. Can you hear us screaming with delight? The procession, which has become the largest art parade in all of the United States since first debuting back in 1983, is part and parcel of Coney Island's character, marking the unofficial start of summer. It will take place on June 18!

Read more
Bronx Night Market
Photograph: Courtesy Gillian Todd

4. Bronx Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • The Bronx

This open-air, food-centric market features Bronx-based vendors serving up tamales, soul food, latkes, ice cream, pastries, elotes and vegan creations, plus libations from the Bronx Brewery and others. In addition to all of the delicious provisions, the market offers nifty wares from local artisans and live music performances from Bonx musicians. Come appreciate all that NYC's northernmost borough has to offer. 

Read more
Gay Pride NYC

5. Gay Pride NYC

  • LGBTQ+

Whether you’re gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, it’s time to celebrate Gay Pride in NYC. Party at the Pride March, stand up at the Pride Rally, and get down at Pride Week at great events, including dances and parties.

Read more
SummerStage
Photograph: Courtesy Nick Childers

6. SummerStage

  • Music

One of the most anticipated summer concerts known for its free tickets and stellar line-up is here. The City Parks Foundation series is a juggernaut among warm-weather concert presenters, booking everything from classic New York hip-hop artists in outerborough NYC parks to big-name indie-rock bands on the Central Park mainstage. The festival has even expanded to film screenings and dance performances. The scope of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage 2022 is so vast we wouldn't blame you for being a bit bewildered by the whole thing...

Read more
Queens Night Market
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

7. Queens Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

Queens Night Market serves up a delightful taste of all that Queens has to offer—amazing food at an affordable price point. There will once again be a $5 and $6 price cap per item at the market, even with rising food costs. Since the market first opened in 2015, the festival has highlighted cuisine from around 90 countries and averaged 15,000 attendees every Saturday last year alone.

 

Read more
Chinatown Night Market
Photograph: Ryan Chen

9. Chinatown Night Market

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Think!Chinatown, a non-profit based in Manhattan’s Chinatown, is throwing its first installment of Chinatown Night Market (formerly known as Chinatown Nights), a monthly summer series of art and food at Forsyth Plaza at the Manhattan Bridge. It will put Asian Pacific Islander vendors on display to showcase their traditional crafts and respective cuisines, like Cambodia Now, Choy Commons, Momo Delight, Pho Master, Twisted Potato, Xiang Mini Cakes, and local Chinatown favorites, Kopitiam and Alimama.

Read more
Smorgasburg
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea

10. Smorgasburg

  • Restaurants

Smorgasburg is the food bazaar spectacular that unofficially announces summer in New York City every year. Founded by Brooklyn Flea’s Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler, the culinary extravaganza typically spotlights about 100 vendors across its locations. Smorg has four spots in 2022, two in Brooklyn, in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, one at the World Trade Center, and one in Jersey City. 

Read more
Uptown Night Market
Uptown Night Market

11. Uptown Night Market

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Harlem’s Uptown Night Market is a large-scale open-air market is a monthly event designed to support local makers, artisans and performers, with new participants slated to join throughout the season. When patronizing the Uptown Night Market will host vendors including Downeast Lobstah, Tacos El Guero, HangryDog, Treat Yourself Jerk, Mama Silog, Arepa Baby, and The Bronx Burger Company, Booze Scoops, Twister Cakes, Butta’s Bakery, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, and Maryland Chicken, to name just a few. 

Read more
Jazz Age Lawn Party
Photograph: Lauren Spinelli

15. Jazz Age Lawn Party

  • Music

Jazz Age Lawn Party is an essential annual summer stop for revelers looking to dance in the open air and find great things to do outside. Governors Island is the perfect venue to leave the 21st century behind for the delights of the Prohibition-era (including “speakeasy” summer drinks). Dress the part with festive, period-appropriate attire, and come ready to dance at the Jazz Age Lawn Party.

 

Read more
NYC Fitness Week
Photograph: Courtesy 305 Fitness

16. NYC Fitness Week

  • Sports and fitness

It's the inaugural New York City Fitness Week, June 5-12, which is aimed to revitalize and celebrate the city’s fitness community coming out of the pandemic.

During this event, New York City residents and visitors can purchase an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal to workout at a variety of studios and gyms across all five boroughs. By participating in NYC Fitness Week, you will uplift local boutique fitness studios while also supporting the global movement to improve accessibility to wellness for everyone, everywhere.

CENTRED, a wellness-focused technology platform, is behind Global Fitness Weeks.

"The fitness industry in New York is integral to the daily lives of New Yorkers, whether they're catching a class before work to clear their mind, or unwinding at a hot yoga studio after a long day," the company’s CEO, Brian Chappon, says. "Boutique fitness studios and gyms are just as significant to New York's character as the people that go to the classes. This week is about celebrating the people of New York, their fitness goals, and the studios that make it happen."

Read more
Father’s Day in NYC

17. Father’s Day in NYC

  • Things to do

Give pop a hug and laugh at his corny jokes: It’s Father’s Day! Find parent-friendly attractions, from baseball to barbershops, and ideas for things to do. Plus, forget the old boxers-and-socks routine and discover where to get great gifts for Dad.

Read more
Looking for more things to do?

