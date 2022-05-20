It's the inaugural New York City Fitness Week, June 5-12, which is aimed to revitalize and celebrate the city’s fitness community coming out of the pandemic.

During this event, New York City residents and visitors can purchase an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal to workout at a variety of studios and gyms across all five boroughs. By participating in NYC Fitness Week, you will uplift local boutique fitness studios while also supporting the global movement to improve accessibility to wellness for everyone, everywhere.

CENTRED, a wellness-focused technology platform, is behind Global Fitness Weeks.

"The fitness industry in New York is integral to the daily lives of New Yorkers, whether they're catching a class before work to clear their mind, or unwinding at a hot yoga studio after a long day," the company’s CEO, Brian Chappon, says. "Boutique fitness studios and gyms are just as significant to New York's character as the people that go to the classes. This week is about celebrating the people of New York, their fitness goals, and the studios that make it happen."