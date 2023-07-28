Here’s where to find cooling centers in NYC

Stop into any of the city’s 500 cooling centers to beat the heat.

It is hot as hell.

Simply existing out in New York City right now means being perpetually soaked in sweat, and this weekend will be the hottest it’s been all summer. A Bermuda High has moved into New York with high pressure over the Atlantic, with peak heat on Friday potentially reaching 95 degrees with heat index values at 101. Saturday will likely hit 93 degrees but it’ll feel like 101, according to the National Weather Service.

To help New Yorkers stay cool and avoid heat-related illness, NYC has opened 500 cooling centers (including all libraries) across the boroughs that will be open through Saturday.

You can find them all on this interactive map or by calling 311.

Map: courtesy of NYC OTI

Each one has air conditioning and water for anyone to cool down with.

NYC Parks also has a Cool It! map, where you can find spray showers, drinking fountains, outdoor pools, shaded areas and more to escape the heat.

Map: courtesy of NYC Parks

And don’t forget, you can also legally open a fire hydrant with a City-approved spray cap.

Make sure to take advice from government agencies to keep cool, too:

