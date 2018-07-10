Here's where to get free scoops of Van Leeuwen ice cream today

You might be familiar with Van Leeuwen as the trendy NYC ice cream chain (locations in East Village, West Village and Williamsburg, among others) with lines spilling out and down the block every summer night. This is in no small part thanks to its Brooklyn-made, locally sourced creamy flavors like Peanut Butter Marshmallow Crunch and Sicilian Pistachio that make Gothamites scream for ice cream (it's also a Natalie Portman fave thanks to its vegan offerings).

Well this afternoon you won't be able to skip those long lines, but you'll feel better about waiting in them thanks to the free scoop guaranteed at the end. Van Leeuwen's signature ice cream truck will be roaming the city all day, giving out free scoops for its 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, they won't be giving out any flavor you desire, but the two on the menu sound pretty darn good.

The two free flavors include the Gianduja X, one of VL's first-ever flavors, with a chocolate-hazelnut base, candied Piedmont hazelnuts, chocolate chips and a white chocolate swirl; and Vegan Passionfruit with a coconut-cashew-cocoa-butter base, pastel almonds and vegan matcha cakes.

The team hasn't given out the exact cross streets, but we know the first stop will be at the High Line/Chelsea Market from noon to 1:30pm; the second stop is Union Square from 2:30 to 4pm; and the third stop is Brooklyn Bridge Park from 5 to 6:30pm. If you spot a pale yellow ice cream truck and a gajillion people around it, you've come to the right place.