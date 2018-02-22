Here's where to get sloshed today for National Margarita Day

We don't really need a reason to drink margaritas. Just like breathing air or avoiding empty subway cars, drinking margaritas is just a natural way of being. However, someone, somewhere decided a national holiday should celebrate the tequila-spiked cocktail, so, of course we'll partake. Here are the NYC restaurants and cocktail bars with best deals, tastiest flavors and most noteworthy gimmicks honoring the margarita.

Zen Taco: If beer flights are an acceptable thing, there's no reason they shouldn't be for margs. For $15, get a flight of cucumber jalapeño, spiced mango, and lychee-flavored options—all served on the rocks. 522 Columbus Ave

Taco Dumbo: Yep, they're free. Various locations

Cantina 1838: This Harlem spot is serving them only slightly more costly, order full-size drinks for only $2 each. 1838 7th Ave

Jax B-B-Q: If you don't want to travel all the way uptown, fork over $5 for watermelon or mango-infused frozen margs from 3–6pm at the new Southern joint. 496 9th Ave

La Loncheria: Support a noteworthy cause, Border Angels, by ordering $5 cocktails, $5 guac and complimentary bar snacks (ceviche, chipotle meatballs, stewed tacos) from 4-6pm. 41 Wilson Ave., Brooklyn

Haven Rooftop: Pair your margs with snacks deals like two tacos or chips and guacamole for $10 each, or accelerate the night with tequila four-shot skis. 132 W 47th St

Añejo Tribeca: Looking for the best goddamn margarita you'll ever drink? The $55 splurge is mixed with super pricey shots of Clase Azul Durango mezcal and Grand Marnier 1880, lime juice and agave. 301 Church St

A.G. Kitchen: If a standard-sized margarita isn’t big enough for you, this spot has your fix. This 21-ounce (a wine bottle is 25 ounces) slushy behemoth is flavored with mango, jalapeño and guava, rimmed with turmeric chili and garnished with roasted-turmeric-dusted pineapple. All for $14.50. You should share, but you probably don't want to. 269 Columbus Ave

Mad Dog & Beans: And if that's not big enough, you can find a three-liter margarita at this NYC spot that’s sure to leave you and your friends feeling, well, celebratory. Starting at $110, this behemoth takes the tequila cocktail to its logical limit. Check it out below.

