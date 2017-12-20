Here’s where to watch your favorite Christmas movie in NYC this week

Forget the so-called war on Christmas; the biggest holiday debate of the season is simple: Is Die Hard a holiday movie or what?

you (plebeian, unrefined): Die Hard is a Christmas movie



me (worldly, sophisticated): Die Hard is a Christmas film — dan mentos (@DanMentos) December 16, 2017

We'll leave that one up to you, but no matter what your preferred Christmas flick—whether you're a classicist who loves It's a Wonderful Life or a romantic who can't get enough Love Actually—there's plenty of holiday cheer on New York City's big screens this year.

It's a Wonderful Life at IFC Center If you can't make it to Seneca Falls—the New York town that's home to the Wonderful Life Museum—you can still get into the tradition of Frank Capra's 1946 classic. Mary Owen, star Donna Reed's daughter, will be on hand to intro the classic second-chance story at special screenings December 20–24, while film purists should check with the theater for select 35mm showings. Or, for an edgier take on the holiday, check out the theater's Rated XMas lineup featuring Christmas Evil and The City of Lost Children. IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave (212-924-7771, ifc.org). Through 25 at various times; $15.

Happy Henson Holidays at Museum of the Moving Image Celebrate the season with your favorite muppets at this film series of classic Jim Henson clips. While this year's 25th-anniversary screenings of A Muppet Christmas Carol have already passed, there's still time to see beloved TV specials including The Christmas Toy and "The Bells of Fraggle Rock." Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria (718-784-0077, movingimage.us). Through December 31 at various times; $15.

Holiday Films at Syndicated The Bushwick theater takes an expansive approach to holiday programming with a mix of old favorites and cult classics ranging from A Christmas Story to Elf and Love Actually, plus a pair of midnight screenings of 1970s thriller Black Christmas. Syndicated, 40 Bogart St, Bushwick (718-386-3399, syndicatedbk.com). Through December 31 at various times; $4.

Holiday Film Screenings at the New York Botanical Garden As if you needed another reason to visit the Holiday Train Show this season, the NYBG will be showing five family favorites on the big screen, including Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and Shrek the Halls. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx (718-817-8700, nybg.org). Dec 23–28 at various times; $30.

The Nitehawk Holiday Show Spectacular This annual holiday series takes the unexpected route, with films for even the biggest Scrooge will enjoy including Silent Night, Deadly Night, The Shining and, well, Scrooged. Nitehawk Cinema, 136 Metropolitan Ave, Williamsburg (nitehawkcinema.com). Through December 30 at various time; $12.

Die Hard Screening at Brooklyn Bazaar New Year's Day doesn't have to put an end to the merriment. Squeeze one last drop of holiday cheer out of the season with a free screening of Die Hard at Brooklyn Bazaar. Because, seriously, is it even Christmas without a trip to Nakatomi Plaza? Yippee-ki-yay to that! Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave, Greenpoint (bkbazaar.com). January 3 at 8pm; free.

